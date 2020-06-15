TADA! Youth Theater Announces Scholarship For Creative Young Black, Indigenous, People of Color

TADA! Youth Theater is offering a new full-tuition scholarship. In the spirit of TADA's mission to create a space for students from all racial, social, and economic backgrounds and our commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion in our community, TADA! is launching the Arts for All Scholarship. The deadline to apply is June 23, 2020.

The Arts for All Scholarship initiative is created specifically for creative, young BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) students and will offer a FULL scholarship to attend one of our acclaimed musical theater summer camps!

Arts for All Scholarship Information and Application https://www.tadatheater.com/arts-for-all-scholarship Please contact EG Engle, TADA! Education Programs Manager education@tadatheater.com with questions.







