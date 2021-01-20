TADA! Announces Online Song & Dance Series and Broadway Workshops







Families may register now for TADA! Youth Theater's new online Winter Education Classes, designed for ages 4 to 18.

In addition to the 12-week Winter Semester Musical Theater Classes from January 25 through April 17, TADA! is offering a 4-week Song and Dance Mini-Series in February and March and 1-day Broadway Workshops for families looking for a short-term and affordable commitment.

Song and Dance Mini-Series will take place from February 3 through February 25 and March 3 through March 25 for ages 4-5; 6-7 and 8-10. During these online, interactive musical theater classes, students will engage in musical theater training, learn vocals and choreography to a song from a Broadway musical, and participate in interactive theater games.

Broadway Workshops will be presented online from February 16-18 and March 23-25 for ages 4-5; 6-7; 8-10; Middle and High School. Students will learn music and choreography to a show-stopping number from a Broadway musical in a 1.5 hour session. Students walk away with a piece they can perform at home, while enjoying an interactive and lively afternoon focused on self-confidence, teamwork and communication.

TADA! Youth Theater is an anti-racist and multicultural organization, and, therefore, is committed to providing financial assistance to families who demonstrate self-expressed need.

For more information on TADA! Youth Theater Winter Education Classes, including pricing, please visit https://www.tadatheater.com/online-winter-classes.

For questions, please email education@tadatheater.com or call 212-252-1619 ext. 4.