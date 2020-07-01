Sue Gilad and Larry Rogowsky Host Producing 106 Session Featuring Bret Shuford And Stephen Hanna

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Tony award-winning producers of Moulin Rouge!, Jagged Little Pill, The Other Josh Cohen, and Angels in America host a Producing 106 class for current and aspiring producers.

Larry Rogowsky and Sue Gilad are the founders of In Fine Company, a production firm which has helped bring incredible plays and musicals to both on and Off-Broadway.

This season, they are on the producing teams of 3 musicals, including Marianne Elliot's groundbreaking revival of Company starring Patti LuPone and Katrina Lenk.

Join Larry & Sue over Zoom as they discuss working on Broadway and running a business with special guests, Broadway vets and husbands Bret Shuford and Stephen Hanna!

Tune in July 6 at 7 PM for the next chapter in your own producing adventure.

Register here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cN0wMsvgQg-PGp99rIXPpQ







