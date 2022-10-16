Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

StoryMan Productions to Present a Staged Reading of THE CHRYSALIS

The Chrysalis will have two invitation-only presentations on Monday, October 24th at Ripley Grier Studios.

Oct. 16, 2022  


Written and directed by Joe Ricci, The Chrysalis, explores family life when John's daughters (bohemian artist, Vicki, and her workaholic sister, Kerrigan) come home for a Sunday dinner and he drops the bombshell that not only is he selling the family home, but he's also joined "Silver Foxes," a dating site for sophisticated singles over sixty. Over the next several weekends, as they prepare the house to be sold, old family dynamics re-emerge as Kerrigan contemplates her troubled marriage and Vicki, her stalled art career.

Writer/director, Joe Ricci, has a career that spans over 30 years as a director, writer, and performer. As a performer, his work has been seen on Broadway, Off-Broadway, nationally, and internationally in a range of shows including A View from the Bridge; I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change; Saturday Night Fever; and Jesus Christ Superstar. His direction of Botanic Garden garnered him a best director nomination and his Off-Broadway production of Thao's Library was named the best play of the season by the NY Examiner. As a writer, in addition to his latest play, The Chrysalis, he's written everything from burlesque (Broadway Varietease) to musicals (Third Party Ruling) to television where his Hallmark movie In the Key of Love, had the highest single day premiere viewership of any movie on Hallmark's streaming platform. @JoeTheStoryMan

The Chrysalis will have two, invitation only, presentations on Monday, October 24th at Ripley Grier Studios. The cast features the talents of Michael Cullen (Bug, Cobb), Stephanie Gibson (Cinderella, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof), Stacey Harris (Bells Are Ringing, Lone Star Love), Rich Hollman (The Blueprint Specials, Songs for a Sloth) and Josephine Rose Roberts (Rock of Ages, Nickel Mines).

For more information, please email TheChrysalisPlay@gmail.com

