Steven Simon of Landis Simon Management & Productions Dies at 55

Click Here for More on Obituaries







BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Steven Simon, of Landis Simon Management & Productions, has died at age 55. Deadline reports that he died of natural causes.

Simon has worked with RJ Cyler of Me, Earl and The Dying Girl, Nicole Maines of Supergirl, Tony Award Winner Marissa Jaret Winokur, Kyla Pratt, Robert Ri’chard and writer/director Ron Carlson, among others.

Originally working in reality casting, Simon became the head of Acme Kids at Acme Talent later in his career. In 2011, he joined forces with longtime colleague Judy Landis to form Landis-Simon Management & Productions.

Read the original story on Deadline.





