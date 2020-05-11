Steinberg/ATCA and Osborn Awards To Be Presented May 13

The Harold and Mimi Steinberg / American Theatre Critics Association 2020 New Play Award and Citations and the M. Elizabeth Osborn Award for emerging playwrights will be presented in a recorded video announcement to be released on May 13, 2020 at 6pm EST.



The 2020 Steinberg/ATCA Award and Citations recognize playwrights for the best scripts that premiered professionally outside New York City during 2019. The top prize is $25,000 with each citation winner receiving $7,500.



At an annual prize total of $40,000, Steinberg/ATCA is one of the largest national new play awards, founded as the ATCA New Play Citation in 1977 and funded by the Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust since 2000.



The announcement will also include the presentation of the 2020 M. Elizabeth Osborn Award for an emerging playwright, which comes with a $1,000 prize.



The award ceremony video will be shared on social media and posted at americantheatrecritics.org.







