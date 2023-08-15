Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation Reveals Mentor and Host Theatre For The 2023 Lloyd Richards New Futures Residency Program







SDCF has announced the host theatre for its 2023 Lloyd Richards New Futures Residency program: St. Louis Black Repertory Co (The Black Rep) in St. Louis, MO. Applications are being accepted now for a Resident Artist, who will be mentored by The Black Rep's Producing Director Ron Himes for one year while also undertaking their own artistic projects at the host theatre.

The Lloyd Richards New Futures Residency is a yearlong residency for mid-career BIPOC directors and choreographers interested in artistic leadership. Named for a legendary leader of the American Theatre, the goal of the residency is to forge new alliances between artists pursuing institutional leadership and forward-thinking Artistic Directors (AD). The Resident Artist (RA) at The Black Rep will be a key collaborator, a part of the artistic leadership team, and have access to all aspects of the organization. The RA's specific projects will be determined in consultation with Ron Himes based on the RA's interests and the theatre's needs. The Resident Artist and AD will collaborate on discovering innovative solutions in pursuit of the theatre's values and overall mission in a rapidly changing field.

Each Resident Artist in the program, now in its third year, receives a $40,000 grant along with additional assistance with housing, travel, and health insurance. The Resident Artist is also guaranteed the opportunity to direct or choreograph a production at the host theatre within three years of the residency. SDCF is now accepting applications from mid-career BIPOC directors and choreographers interested in pursuing institutional leadership and contributing to the work of The Black Rep. The deadline is Tuesday September 12th at 11:59pm ET. The residency will begin in the late Fall 2023.

For a full program description, eligibility criteria for the Resident Artist, and to apply please visit https://sdcfoundation.org/sdcf-lloyd-richards-new-futures-residency-2/.

The host theatre selection committee included Anne Kauffman and Justin Emeka (Co-Committee Chairs), Lydia Fort, Kent Gash, and Chay Yew. Scott Richards served as an advisor.

Cast in the Black Arts Movement, The Black Rep is committed to producing quality professional dramas, comedies and musicals by primarily African-American Playwrights and maintaining an Education and Community Program to create opportunities for youth and the social and cultural awareness of its audiences.

Said Himes, The Black Rep's Founder and Artistic Director, “We are looking ahead to Season 47, one of our most exciting seasons yet; and thanks to SDC Foundation, we will have additional insight and contributions from an emerging leader in the arts.”

“On behalf of the Richards Residency Committee, we are thrilled that Ron Himes and The Black Rep will be serving as the host theatre this year,” said Justin Emeka, SDCF Lloyd Richards New Futures Residency Co-Chair. “We were inspired by the extraordinary work of the organization, and we are excited to be able to support a mid-career artist-in-residence at The Black Rep. our goal is to support the mission of the institution while helping to cultivate a potential artistic home for an exceptional director or choreographer that allows them to continue to grow as a leader in our field”.

Recent Black Rep projects have included Arthur Miller's DEATH OF A SALESMAN with Ron Himes playing Willy Loman; last season closed with EUBIE!, directed by Ron Himes. For the next main stage season, the RA would have the opportunity to Assistant Direct on at least one of the planned productions: the world premiere of HOLD ON by Paul Webb, directed by Ron Himes (Jan 2024); and August Wilson's KING HEDLEY II, directed by Ron Himes (June/July 2024)

The 2023 Lloyd Richards New Futures Residency is made possible with support from The Diana King Memorial Fund presented by The Charles and Lucille King Family Foundation, the Miranda Family Fund, Jujamcyn Theaters, Concord Theatricals, and support through the SDCF fellowship funds named for Shepard and Mildred Traube and Sir John Gielgud, and many generous individuals.

