Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation Announces Lloyd Richards New Futures Residency

The Lloyd Richards New Futures Residency will begin by March 2020.







Recognizing the need for bold leadership as regional theatres reemerge from the pandemic and our country's reckoning with racial injustice, SDCF has announced the Lloyd Richards New Futures Residency, to partner a visionary mid-career BIPOC director or choreographer with an Artistic Director who is contemplating significant changes for their theatre as they face a new reality. The goal of this unique and urgently needed program is to forge new alliances between artists pursuing institutional leadership and forward-thinking Artistic Directors and in this inaugural year, the residency will be reserved for a Black artist. The Resident Artist will receive a $40,000 grant from SDCF; the residency will begin by March 2020. SDCF is now accepting applications from host theatres until 6 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, September 22nd. One host theatre will be selected for the pilot year.

Said President of the SDCF Board of Trustees Mark Brokaw, "It's especially appropriate that this residency is named in honor of Lloyd Richards, whose extraordinary career was barrier-breaking in so many ways. During this time of hope and profound introspection, we believe this initiative starts to fulfill a vital need as our industry confronts both great change and new solutions and SDCF is proud to honor the legacy of this legendary leader of the American Theatre"

The SDCF selection committee includes Mark Brokaw, Lydia Fort, Michael John Garcés, Kent Gash, Linda Hartzell, Anne Kauffman, and Scott Richards. The committee will select the host venue by mid-November; SDCF will then open an application process for the Resident Artist.

"As our industry works actively to dismantle white supremacy in the American Theatre and achieve racial justice and equality both onstage and off, I am hopeful that the Lloyd Richards New Futures Residency will make a real difference by supporting a visionary mid-career Black director or choreographer. As a Black director, I would not have a career if it weren't for the trailblazing vision and tenacity of the great Lloyd Richards." said Gash. "This residency is a much-needed development opportunity to expand the voice of these central artists while preparing them to become artistic leaders. The Lloyd Richards New Futures Residency is not a seat at the table, or a crumb from the table of joy, but rather SDCF's contribution, a first step towards substantive, sustainable artistic direction and leadership for directors and choreographers of color."

Lloyd Richards' venerable career began as an actor in 1940s New York. In 1956, Sidney Poitier, a friend and former student, secured Richards an interview with producers to direct Lorraine Hansberry's new play A Raisin in the Sun. Richards' work on the production garnered his first of five Tony nominations for Best Direction of a Play; he won in 1987 for his work on Fences. Richards led the National Playwrights Conference (NPC) at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center for more than 30 years, developing work from hundreds of playwrights. From 1979-91, he was Artistic Director of Yale Repertory Theatre and Dean of the Yale School of Drama. A founding member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), he served as president from 1970 to 1980. He received the National Medal of Arts in 1993.

The grant is made possible with support through the SDCF fellowship funds named for George C. Wolfe, Mike Ockrent, Shepherd and Mildred Traube, Sir John Gielgud, and Reginald H.F. Denham; as well as many generous individuals.

For a full program description, eligibility criteria for host theatres, and the host theatre application, please visit the SDCF website.







View More Industry Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You