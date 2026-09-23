Springboard to Design Launches Virtual Sessions Featuring Designers and Industry Professionals

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Springboard to Design has launched a new series of virtual programming featuring industry professionals and Tony Award–winning artists, building on the success of its summer initiative. Designed for emerging designers, students, and theatre educators, the virtual series provides direct access to leading professionals from across the field.

Each session will offer practical insight into the creative, technical, and professional realities of working in theatre design, and will conclude with a live Q&A, giving participants the opportunity to engage directly with the featured artists. Registration is now open. Participants can sign up at https://springboardtodesign.com/events.The virtual programming features Q&As with Tony Award-winning scenic designer Rachel Hauck (Hadestown, Swept Away), lighting designer Alejandro Fajardo (New York City Center, New York Fashion Week), Tony-nominated projection designer Peter Nigrini (Chess, Beetlejuice), Tony Award-winning scenic designer Donyale Werle (Peter & the Starcatcher), Tony Award-winning sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman (Death of a Salesman, Downstate, Other Desert Cities), lighting designer Amara Payton McNeil (Romeo & Juliet, Stereophonic) and scenic/Costume Designer Miguel Urbino (ART).

Scenic Design: Building the World — October 10, 6:00–7:00 p.m. ET

The series begins October 10 from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. ET with “Scenic Design: Building the World,” a session for emerging designers and students led by Tony Award-winning scenic designer Rachel Hauck. From developing a strong design concept and conducting research to collaborating with a creative team and making decisions within production constraints, Hauck will walk participants through her professional scenic design process, and close with a live Q&A.

Hues & Cues: An Intro to Lighting Design — November 21, 12:00 p.m. ET

On November 21 at 12:00 p.m. ET, “Hues & Cues: An Intro to Lighting Design” will explore the creative and technical practice of professional lighting design with Alejandro Fajardo. The session will examine how designers develop visual concepts and translate them into lighting plots, as well as how cue structure, color, angle, and intensity work together to shape a production's emotional rhythm. Participants will also learn about the process from early collaboration with a director through tech and previews, and close with a live Q&A.

Projection Design: Image, Motion, and the Living Stage — December 5, 12:00 p.m. ET

On December 5 at 12:00 p.m. ET, projection designer Peter Nigrini, whose credits include Dear Evan Hansen, Beetlejuice, and MJ The Musical, will lead “Projection Design: Image, Motion, and the Living Stage.” This session examines Peter's practice in depth: how he collaborates with directors and the other designers, how he builds and programs content, and how he navigates the intersection of design, technology, and storytelling. Attendees will come away with a clear-eyed picture of what projection design demands creatively and technically. The session closes with a live Q&A.

Teaching Design: A Workshop for Educators — January 16, 5:00 p.m. ET

The series continues January 16 at 5:00 p.m. ET with “Teaching Design: A Workshop for Educators,” led by Tony Award-winning scenic designer Donyale Werle and designed specifically for high school and college theatre educators. The workshop will offer practical frameworks for introducing design thinking into classrooms and programs, including age-appropriate projects and vocabulary, approaches to mentoring students, and ways to help students consider design as a serious career pathway. The session closes with a live Q&A.

The Language of Sound Design — January 30, 3:00 p.m. ET

On January 30 at 3:00 p.m. ET, Tony Award-winning sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman will lead “The Language of Sound Design.” Sulaiman will take participants through the professional sound design process, from early conversations with a director and developing a sound concept through the technical build and tech process, while addressing the creative and professional demands of the discipline. The session closes with a live Q&A.

Breaking In: Career Pathways and Navigating the Industry — February 27, 12:00 p.m. ET

The series concludes February 27 at 12:00 p.m. ET with “Breaking In: Career Pathways and Navigating the Industry,” a conversation for emerging designers ages 18–25 and recent graduates featuring Amara Payton McNeil and Miguel Urbino. The session will explore how designers build careers in the theatre industry, including finding mentors, getting hired, developing portfolios, joining unions, and sustaining a career over time, while addressing structural barriers and the realities of building a career in the field.



Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

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