Shubert Organization Receives Award at NY Landmarks Conservancy's Chairman's Award Luncheon

The New York Landmarks Conservancy held its 31st Annual Chairman's Award Luncheon at The Metropolitan Club in Manhattan on June 5, 2019. The event recognizes exceptional individuals and institutions that have demonstrated their dedication to protecting New York's rich architectural legacy. This year's awards went to Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough President; Walter B. Melvin Architects; Jennifer J. Raab, President, Hunter College, and The Shubert Organization. It was a highly successful event, raising $242,000 with more than 300 guests.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is being recognized for his leadership in saving Erasmus Hall Academy, built as the first secondary school in the State. Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr, and John Jay were among its original supporters. The Landmarks Conservancy has been working for decades to restore and reuse the 1787 building located in the courtyard of Erasmus Hall High School in Flatbush. The Borough President supplied capital funding to restore the exterior of this important landmark, guaranteeing its preservation and allowing it to be used again. A Brooklyn native, he served New York as a Police Officer and State Senator prior to his election as Borough President in 2013.

Walter B. Melvin Architects has a deep appreciation for the extraordinary detail and authentic workmanship of older buildings and historic structures. They put preservation into practice. Their work has restored and enhanced buildings throughout the City. With the highest professional standards and their commitment to the preservation of historic detail, they strive to achieve clearly specified, high quality restoration, while stressing an empathy with the original building design and materials. In addition to using traditional strategies, they have developed many new restoration techniques designed for a variety of building concerns. The firm has been the recipient of several of the Conservancy's Lucy G. Moses Awards for Outstanding Preservation.

Under Jennifer J. Raab's leadership, Hunter College's Roosevelt House underwent an extensive renovation and is now the Roosevelt House Public Policy Institute. Roosevelt House, a New York City Landmark (designated 1973), is a double townhouse on the Upper East Side which was the home of Eleanor and Franklin Roosevelt, and Franklin's mother, Sara Delano Roosevelt. The Institute is committed to advancements in public policy, human rights, and fostering creative dialogue. Raab's tenure at Hunter followed her distinguished seven years as Chair of the City's Landmarks Preservation Commission. Raab was Phi Beta Kappa at Cornell, has a Master's in Public Affairs from the Woodrow Wilson School at Princeton and is a graduate of Harvard Law School.

A leader in American theater since the beginning of the 20th century, The Shubert Organization currently owns and operates 17 historic Broadway theaters, all lovingly restored and maintained. Over the last five decades, The Shubert Organization has dedicated its energies and resources to a long-term campaign for the revitalization of the American theatre. Its many projects have included the refurbishment of all Shubert playhouses, devoted participation in civic and community affairs, and a continuing effort to improve the Times Square Theater District. Today, under the leadership of Philip J. Smith, Chairman/Co-CEO and Robert E. Wankel, President/Co-CEO, Shubert moves into the future seeking new opportunities and challenges, continuing a tradition of excellence established by the founding Shubert brothers in 1900, and building on the modernization of the company set in motion in the early 1970's by Bernard B. Jacobs and Gerald Schoenfeld.

Frank J. Sciame, Jr., President, Sciame served as Leadership Committee Chair. The Leadership Committee was comprised of Gale A. Brewer, Manhattan Borough President; Victoria Dengel, The General Society of Mechanics & Tradesmen of the City of New York; Kenneth K. Fisher, Cozen O'Connor; Jeff Greene, EverGreene Architectural Arts; Melinda Katz, Queens Borough President; Andrew Kimball, Industry City; Stephen J. Meringoff, Himmel + Meringoff; Joseph Mizzi, Sciame; Richard J. Moylan, Green-Wood; Sherida E. Paulsen, PKSB Architects; Nancy and Otis Pearsall; Benjamin Prosky, AIA NY, Center for Architecture; Daryl Roth, Daryl Roth Productions; Suzanne R. Santry, Hunter College Foundation Board of Trustees; Charlotte St. Martin, The Broadway League; Elizabeth Stribling, Stribling & Associates; Carl Weisbrod, HR&A Advisors, and Sam White, PBDW Architects.

The New York Landmarks Conservancy has led the effort to preserve and protect New York City's architectural legacy for 45 years. Since its founding, the Conservancy has loaned and granted more than $52 million, which has leveraged more than $1 billion in 1,550 restoration projects throughout New York, revitalizing communities, providing economic stimulus and supporting local jobs. The Conservancy has also offered countless hours of pro bono technical advice to building owners, both nonprofit organizations and individuals. The Conservancy's work has saved more than a thousand buildings across the City and State, protecting New York's distinctive architectural heritage for residents and visitors alike today, and for future generations. For more information, please visit www.nylandmarks.org.

Photo: Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, Robert E. Wankel President of the The Shubert Organization, Hunter College President Jennifer J. Raab, Landmarks Conservancy Board Chair Michael Braner, and Robert C. Bates AIA Principal Walter B. Melvin Architects.

Photo credit: James Salzano







