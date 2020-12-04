Scott Wojcik and Gayle Seay, Jeff Calhoun & More Join THE VISCERAL VOICE Podcast







Christine Schneider (manual therapist and owner of Lifelight Massage/The Visceral Voice), and Kimberly Doreen Burns (an established performer and the owner of KDB Studio), host an incredible new podcast series called "The Voice Of..." Together, these women tackle every angle of the theatre industry interviewing top of the line casting directors, choreographers, performers, producers, and directors to help bring answers to your burning questions about the voice. The series kicks off December 7th with Scott Wojcik and Gayle Seay of Wojcik/Seay Casting as they talk about auditions, their vocal knowledge, and everything in between.

Other exciting guests are Jeff Calhoun (Broadway director of NEWSIES, BONNIE & CLYDE, JEKYLL & HYDE), Monica Huarte (International film star), John Bell (Music Director of Broadway's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF), Josh Clayton (Broadway and ENCORES! orchestrator), Matt Eisenstein (40 plus Broadway shows including SOMETHING ROTTEN), Alexander "Sandy" Marshall (Broadway Producer of NETWORK), Antonio Brown as The Voice of the Choreographer, and Masi Asare as The Voice of the Dramatist. There's even a special vocal injury episode that features Broadway voice teachers, including Alexa Green (WICKED).

Ever wonder what "The Voice of the Stage Manager" is thinking? Or "The Voice of the Choreographer and Producer?" Start listening December 7th!

Please click here to listen, subscribe, rate, and review this amazing podcast of the theatre industry. You don't want to miss this chance to learn all of the secrets behind every position in the biz!

The Visceral Voice podcast aims to promote vocal, mental, and bodily health to create success in your vocal journey.







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You