Sargent Aborn Set to Retire as CEO of Tams-Witmark







Sargent Aborn, long-serving CEO of Tams-Witmark, will retire at the end of this month to spend more time with his family. He has spent over 40 years with the company.

Aborn began as in-house counsel for Tams in 1981 and ultimately became its President in 2001 after his father, Louis H. Aborn, stepped down. The company was formed by his grandfather and namesake, Sargent Aborn, in 1925.

The Tams-Witmark Collection has been part of Concord Theatricals since 2018 and will continue to be prominently featured and cherished. Staffed by 85 experienced theatre professionals in New York, London and Berlin, Concord Theatricals is the most significant and comprehensive theatrical agency in the world, handling professional and amateur stage licensing, music publishing, cast recording and first-class producing.

Aborn's responsibilities will be administered by Sean Patrick Flahaven (Chief Theatricals Executive), Bill Gaden (President, Worldwide), Victoria Traube (EVP, Business & Legal Affairs) and Abbie Van Nostrand (SVP, Client Relations & Community Engagement). Concord Theatricals' marketing and licensing teams will continue their work championing the catalog.

"When we sold the company almost four years ago, I knew it was the right thing to do and since that time I've truly enjoyed working with the team at Concord," said Aborn. "I know that the Tams titles, authors and estates will continue to be in very capable, considerate hands. Concord's licensing, marketing, materials and royalties systems are second to none."

"It's been a genuine pleasure working with and learning from Sarge," said Flahaven. "He is a real gentleman. The team has the greatest respect for him, the business he and his family built and the terrific shows we are proud to represent. We're sad to see him go, but wish him the best in his retirement."

The treasured Tams-Witmark catalog of musicals includes iconic shows by Leonard Bernstein, Cy Coleman, Betty Comden & Adolph Green, George & Ira Gershwin, Dan Goggin, Jerry Herman, Rupert Holmes, Tom Jones & Harvey Schmidt, John Kander & Fred Ebb, Alan Jay Lerner & Frederick Loewe, Cole Porter, Charles Strouse & Lee Adams, Jule Styne, Frank Wildhorn and Maury Yeston, as well as hits like 42nd Street, Hair, Man of La Mancha, The Wizard of Oz and You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown.