SDCF Reveals 2022-2023 Professional Development Program Cycle 2 Recipients

Applications for the Program’s 2023 – 2024 season Cycle 1 are being accepted now through July 7, 2023.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation has revealed the recipients of the 2022-2023 Professional Development Program Cycle 2 opportunities. Previously called the SDCF Observership Program, SDCF’s revitalized Professional Development Program provides opportunities for early career directors and choreographers to observe and/or support experienced directors and choreographers during the production process.

 

Applications for the Program’s 2023 – 2024 season Cycle 1 are being accepted now through July 7, 2023. Please click here to see the available opportunities.

 

Recipients of the 2022-2023 SDCF Professional Development Program Cycle 2 opportunities follow:

 

SDCF Shadows

  • Gabbie Ballesteros (Here Lies Love with Choreographer Annie B. Parson and Associate Choreographer Elizabeth Dement on Broadway)
  • Irvin Mason Jr. (Little Shop of Horrors with Director Maggie Burrows at The MUNY)

 

SDCF Observers

  • Felichia Chivaughn (The Mountaintop by Katori Hall with Director Patricia McGregor at Geffen Playhouse)
  • Jen Olivares (Fake It Until You Make It by Larissa FastHorse with Michael John Garcés at Center Theatre Group)
  • Tianding He (Richard III with Director Stephen Burdman at New York Classical Theatre)

 

SDCF Fellows

  • Alexandra Haddad (Love’s Labor’s Lost with Director Amanda Dehnert at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival)
  • Kunal Prasad (The Wizard of Oz with Choreographer and Director Sam Pinkleton at American Conservatory Theater)

 

The goals of this program are to provide access for directors and/or choreographers who have not seen the work of an experienced director/choreographer (Mentor) or have not previously worked on a certain type of production or at a certain level, and to provide mentorship from experienced directors and choreographers to newer directors and choreographers. The Professional Development program will provide three types of opportunities throughout the year: Shadows, Observers, and Fellows. Shadows are short-term opportunities to watch one specific aspect of a production process. Observerships are production-long opportunities to watch the production process from first rehearsal to opening night. Fellowships allow someone to support a director and/or choreographer during a production process as part of the artistic team.

 

 

To learn more about these artists, please visit: https://sdcfoundation.org/professional-development-program-2022-2023-season-cycle-2-recipients-2/

 

 

Support for SDCF’s Professional Development Program is made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Arts; the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature; the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council; Stage Directors and Choreographers Society; A3 Artists Agency; APA Agency; Michael Moore Agency, and many other generous individuals.

 

To learn more about the Professional Development Program, please click here. To join SDCF’s mailing list to stay up to date about all SDCF programs, please click here.

Founded in 1965, Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation

(SDCF) celebrates, develops, and supports professional stage directors and choreographers throughout every phase of their careers. We work to build a theatrical community that reflects the cultural, racial, and gender diversity of our nation by creating opportunities for artists of all backgrounds to bring their full, authentic selves to their work as creative leaders in the theatre.





