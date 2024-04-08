SDC and LORT Reach Agreement on a Four-Year Contract

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, the national union of stage directors and choreographers, and the League of Resident Theatres have reached agreement on a new four-year contract.

In addition to wage and benefit increases, some notable improvements in this new agreement include the setting of minimum compensation for development work of two weeks or less and advancing the potential for streaming both current and past productions, enabling LORT Theatres to provide more flexible viewing opportunities for audiences.

SDC and LORT have set compensation rates for development work of 14 days or less, and increased minimum weekly compensation for development work of 15 days or more by 33%. Additionally, when associate directors and choreographers are hired at LORT A+ Tony-eligible theatres, they will now be engaged on an SDC contract that includes minimum weekly salaries, as well as health and pension benefits.

Important to LORT were improved rules governing the capture and distribution of stage productions, as well as additional flexibility regarding rehearsals for transfers and the application of provisions for co-directors to co-choreographers and co-director/choreographers.

The existing non-discrimination and anti-harassment provisions in the SDC-LORT Agreement were enhanced and updated, to be more inclusive and allow for increased transparency between LORT and the Union. In addition, the SDC-LORT Joint Committee on Access and Equity was embedded into the collectively bargained agreement, codifying this important collaborative work that began during the pandemic.

Said SDC Executive Director Laura Penn, “We are pleased that LORT further recognized the significance of SDC Members’ roles in developing new work and as key collaborators when a production is captured for streaming. SDC worked with LORT to include new provisions that recognize the evolution of both creative teams and producing models. Additionally, securing coverage for associate directors and choreographers working on LORT A+ stages is another milestone expansion of our bargaining unit following our success with the Broadway League earlier this year.”

“The mutual respect between SDC and LORT was palpable throughout the bargaining process, which resulted in an agreement that benefits both sides,” said Adam Siegel, President of LORT. “The new contract features important improvements that support SDC Members while also giving our theatre the opportunity to rebuild and expand audiences in the wake of the pandemic that devastated our field. We are grateful to all the SDC and LORT members who worked tirelessly through these negotiations to find a path forward that met both parties’ needs.”

The terms for the new contract were ratified by SDC’s Executive Board on February 26, 2024 and by LORT on March 1, 2024 and go into effect on April 15, 2024.





