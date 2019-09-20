Roundabout Promotes Artistic Leadership Team

Roundabout Theatre Company's Artistic Director and CEO Todd Haimes announces the promotion of Roundabout's Senior Artistic Leadership Team.

Longtime Adams* Associate Artistic Director Scott Ellis has been promoted to Adams Deputy Artistic Director;

Longtime Director of Artistic Development Jim Carnahan has been promoted to Artistic Producer;

and Director of New Play Development and Artistic Producer of Roundabout Underground Jill Rafson has been promoted to the role of Associate Artistic Director.

*Generously underwritten by Margot Adams, in memory of Mason Adams.

Roundabout's recently expanded artistic team also includes: Senior Producer, Artistic Development Nicole Tingir, Literary Manager Anna Morton and Directing Fellow Cristina Angeles.

Anne Kauffman and Rebecca Taichman continue to serve as Resident Directors and Fiasco Theater is the Company in Residence. Roundabout's Associate Artists include Mark Brokaw, Sam Gold, Josh Harmon, Miranda Haymon, Doug Hughes, Bill Irwin, Pam MacKinnon, Joe Mantello, Kathleen Marshall, Theresa Rebeck, Jenny Rachel Weiner andWhitney White, and Tow Foundation Playwright Dave Harris.

"I am so grateful to my longtime teammates Scott and Jim for their unparalleled artistic guidance and expertise that has helped Roundabout to become the premier non-profit theater company in New York City, growing from a small basement in Chelsea to the five stages we have today," says Todd Haimes, Artistic Director and CEO. "Scott and Jim will continue to collaborate with me on artistic programming and casting. Jill will lead new play development, playwrighting commissions and artistic mentorships throughout Roundabout. I look forward to working closely with Scott, Jim and Jill to bring the best of the American theater to Roundabout audiences."







