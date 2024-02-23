Robert Carroll Named General Manager Of Manhattan Theatre Club







Robert Carroll has been named General Manager of Manhattan Theatre Club. Carroll will assume the role beginning April 1.

Robert Carroll joined Manhattan Theatre Club as a Company Management Intern just over ten years ago. With this appointment, he will have served in every position in MTC’s General Management department, including as Company Manager for 11 Off-Broadway and 12 Broadway productions, which included the world premiere and subsequent Broadway transfer of Heisenberg, Tony-winning Broadway premieres of Choir Boy and Ink, and Tony-winning revivals of August Wilson’s Jitney and Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes. Since 2021, Carroll has served as MTC’s Associate General Manager. He is a member of ATPAM and holds a BA from Emerson College. His first paid job in the theater was as an usher at Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.

Lynne Meadow and Chris Jennings said, “We're thrilled that Rob will be stepping up to serve as MTC’s General Manager. Over the past ten years, Rob has shown a deep commitment to MTC’s values, standards, and mission and has been an important part of our theatre. We look forward to the contributions he will make in his new role here.”

Carroll said, “As a theatre student, I dreamed of working at Manhattan Theatre Club. As a theatre professional, I have been so fortunate to grow here under the tutelage of true pillars of the industry. I am thrilled and honored to work alongside Chris and Lynne in this new role, supporting MTC’s extraordinary staff and ever-exciting roster of artists.”

The 2022-23 season marked Lynne Meadow’s 50th anniversary as Artistic Director of Manhattan Theatre Club. Meadow was joined in summer 2023 by Chris Jennings, MTC’s new Executive Director. MTC’s mission, which Meadow created in 1972 and has implemented over five decades of award-winning theatrical productions, is to develop and present new work in a dynamic, supportive environment; to identify and collaborate with the most promising new as well as seasoned, accomplished artists; and to produce a diverse repertoire of innovative, entertaining, and thought-provoking plays and musicals by American and international playwrights. Since 1989, MTC Education, which uses the power of live theatre and playwriting to awaken minds, ignite imaginations, open hearts, and change lives, has also been an important corollary to MTC’s work, reaching thousands of students and educators worldwide each season.



Since its beginnings on East 73rd Street in New York City, MTC has grown from a small off-off-Broadway Showcase Theatre into one of the country’s most prestigious and award-winning producing companies, creating over 600 world, American, New York and Broadway premieres. MTC productions have earned 7 Pulitzer Prizes, 28 Tony Awards, 50 Drama Desk Awards and 49 Obie Awards amongst many other honors. MTC has homes on Broadway at its Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and Off-Broadway at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). MTC is an anti-racist organization that respects and honors all voices, and upholds the values of community and equity. For more information, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.





