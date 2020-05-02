Richard Skipper Celebrates David S. Zimmerman On Facebook Live On May 4

Richard Skipper and David S. Zimmerman are sitting down for an intimate chat to discuss how the coronavirus has affected David and his advice to her many in the business AND they will be responding to your comments/questions. Imagine "Inside the Actor's Studio" but with Richard Skipper's own personal style.

Producer, Casting Director, Teacher, Coach, Writer, Actor, Director: David S, Zimmerman has been coaching actors and putting together workshops for over a decade. He is the Creator and Producer of the "MEET THE BIZ" workshops, which looks to make diversity a common place and bridges the gap between ability and disability. As a personal coach, he has been hired by production companies such as Ryan Murphy's ground breaking series NIP/TUCK and worked on Michael Patrick King's, LOVE YOU MORE.

As a Casting Director, his credits include the Showtime pilots and Star Price Productions "PROJECT X" and "SHADOW POINT", as well as the popular series "PENN & TELLER'S BULL!@#$." He has also cast feature films including: "FIGHTING WORDS" and the upcoming "CAROL OF THE BELLS", produced by Joey Travolta and Inclusion Films and starring RJ Mitte, Lee Purcell, Donna Mills, Andrea Friedman and Donna Pescow. Zimmerman has also enjoyed working with Lifetime TV, Mark Wolper Productions, and Time Life Productions.

You can also see him on the screen as an actor in such films as "HIDE", "MEET THE FOCKERS", the webseries, "CHILD OF THE '70s", and currently in the festival circuit as the Voice of Jason, in the award winning animated short, HEAVENLY PEACE.

In 2007, David was honored at the 25th Annual Media Access Awards at Universal Studios Globe Theatre with the prestigious MEDIA ACCESS AWARD along with Norman Lear, Stevie Wonder, and others. In 2013, the "MEET THE BIZ" program was incredibly honored to receive a grant from the CHRISTOPHER & Dana Reeve FOUNDATION through the ACTORS FOR AUTISM and a grant from the FRIENDS OF CALIFORNIANS WITH DISABILITIES, INC for the "40 Series". He also proudly has become a faculty member of the PERFORMING ARTS STUDIO WEST family.

He is a contributing writer for ABILITY Magazine, which is ranked one of the top 50 magazines in the world. Some of his articles include interviews with Jamie Brewer (AMERICAN HORROR STORY) and Norman Lear (ALL IN THE FAMILY).

David is currently working on the film, that he calls his baby, "MY NEXT BREATH", which he created and is producing, starring Geri Jewell, Mark Povinelli, Angela Rockwood, Tobias Forrest, Lexi Marman, Auti Angel, Kathy Buckley, and the late Danny Murphy.

2020 is marking Richard Skipper's 41st year in New York (from South Carolina). He is an entertainer, raconteur, arts advocate, theater historian and promotions/marketing guru. Under the guise of Richard Skipper Celebrates..., he has conducted over 700 interviews celebrating people in the arts. Recent interviews have included Joyce Bulifant, Linda Purl, Don Most, Melissa Manchester, Lesley Ann Warren, Loretta Swit, Tippi Hedren, Rich Little, and David France, author of "How To Survive A Plague," Patty Farmer, author of "Starring the Plaza" and "Playboy Laughs." Earlier this year, he completed a very successful artist in residence at The Laurie Beechman Theater in NYC where he presented a monthly talk/variety show called Richard Skipper Celebrates produced by Russ Woolley. He closed the series to focus on his solo show. He opened his SOLD-OUT show, An Evening with Richard Skipper: From Conway to Broadway off Broadway at St. Luke's Theatre. He then took it to his hometown of Conway SC where it all began for him, The Theatre of The Republic and most recently with The American Popular Song Society.







