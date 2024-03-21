Recipients Revealed For 2024 Charlie Blackwell Symposium Scholarships For BIPOC Stage Managers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BSMS has announced the five stage managers receiving the 2024 Charlie Blackwell Symposium Scholarships. Five BIPOC stage managers from across the country will join the professional development and networking conference made by stage managers, for stage managers, featuring Broadway's stage managers. The recipients were chosen by a committee of veteran Broadway stage managers of color: Narda E. Alcorn, Lisa Dawn Cave, Beverly Jenkins, Kenneth J. McGee, & Cody Renard Richard. Each recipient receives a complimentary pass to join the Broadway Stage Management Symposium as well as a meeting with one of the adjudicators.

The recipients are:

Sam Allen, an AEA stage manager and alum of the University of California, Irvine.

Hallel Jackson currently attending North Carolina Central University.

Jalon Payton, graduated Cum Laude with a BA from the University of Maryland Baltimore County.

Ryan Pettaway, studying at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University

Phoenix Thomas from Point Park University in Pittsburgh, PA.

“It is an immense privilege to receive the Charlie Blackwell Scholarship, and the program's enriching history of uplifting and uniting Stage Managers of Color across the United States. Having the opportunity to attend this year's Broadway Stage Management Symposium and to be further mentored by Cody Renard Richard, is an invaluable experience of a lifetime. I look forward to making the absolute most of this opportunity in fostering connections and expanding my scope of our artistry!” - Sam Allen

"I am feeling overjoyed to be receiving this scholarship... it is very empowering and gives more of a voice to my artistic journey. To be awarded this is an incredible honor and it gives me an even brighter look at the future I have ahead in this career. It's great to be awarded this after my friends Ashani Smith and Norman Anthony Small received the scholarship in the first year.” – Jalon Payton

The BSMS is very grateful for the support of the adjudicators, giving their time to support these amazing young stage managers. This Broadway Stage Management Symposium is an educational intensive, open to the public, and created for stage managers of all levels and experience to learn, grow, and connect. The website has full details, registration, and much more information. The tenth annual BSMS will be held May 18-19, 2024 in a fully hybrid format, live in New York City and Online from anywhere, including On-Demand Access for all attendees.

Student discounts & group rates available, contact BSMS for more details: info@broadwaysymposium.com

The Charlie Blackwell Symposium Scholarships for BIPOC stage managers is named for Charlie Blackwell, a black stage manager whose Broadway credits include Nine, Sunday in the Park with George and Jerome Robbins Broadway. He passed away in 1995 and these scholarships honor his legacy, opening doors and blazing a trail for future generations of BIPOC stage managers.





