Raúl Esparza to Join Drama Desk Special Event Q&A in May

The event will be moderated by longtime Drama Desk member Michael Portantiere.

Apr. 20, 2023  


Raúl Esparza, who will soon be starring as Fagin in the New York City Center Encores! production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!, will be the focus of an exclusive Drama Desk interview/audience Q&A program on Tuesday, May 9 from 5:30 to 7:00pm. The event will take place at Ripley-Grier Studios (305 West 38th Street) on the second floor (Rm. 210) and will be moderated by longtime Drama Desk member Michael Portantiere (BroadwayStars.com).

Admission is free for Drama Desk members, and limited seating is also available for the general public at $5 per person. To request a reservation, please email michael@broadwaystars. com and type "RSVP Esparza event" in the subject line, and please specify in the email whether or not you are a Drama Desk member and how many are in your party.

Raúl Esparza made his first big splash on the New York stage with his performance as Riff Raff in The Rocky Horror Show, for which he won a Theatre World award. He received Tony Award nominations for his work in Taboo, Company, The Homecoming and Speed the Plow. Raúl's numerous other credits include tick, tick...BOOM!, The Cradle Will Rock, and Seared Off-Broadway, as well as the City Center Encores! presentation of Anyone Can Whistle and the Kennedy Center Sondheim Festival productions of Merrily We Roll Along and Sunday in the Park With George. He is also well known to TV audiences for his series regular role of N.Y. Assistant District Attorney Rafael Barba in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.





Performing Artist Tax Parity Act Reintroduced; DPE Responds Photo
Performing Artist Tax Parity Act Reintroduced; DPE Responds
Representatives Vern Buchanan (R-FL) and Judy Chu (D-CA) reintroduced the bipartisan Performing Artist Tax Parity Act (PATPA).
URBAN Photo Awards Presents The Category CREATIVE For The Single Photos Contest​ Photo
URBAN Photo Awards Presents The Category CREATIVE For The Single Photos Contest​
URBAN Photo Awards 2023 presents the CREATIVE category for single photos, dedicated to images that challenge perceptions and push the boundaries of traditional photography, inviting the viewer to see the city in new and unexpected ways.
Micaela Diamond Signs With CAA Photo
Micaela Diamond Signs With CAA
Micaela Diamond has signed with CAA. Diamond is managed by Lisa Loosemore at Viking Entertainment. Her publicists are Molly Barnett and Chelsea Nachman at Grapevine PR.
Thompson Turner Productions Becomes TT Partners With The Addition of Rebecca Habel and Ada Photo
Thompson Turner Productions Becomes TT Partners With The Addition of Rebecca Habel and Adam Miller as Partners
Thompson Turner Productions, the venerable Broadway and touring general management and producing office, becomes TT Partners, effective April 19. Co-Founder David Turner is joined by general managers Rebecca Habel and Adam Miller as partners in the new entity. 

