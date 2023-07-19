Producer Judith Ann Abrams Is Added To The Oscar Hammerstein Museum Board

Judy was hired by Rodgers to produce three of her troupe's cast albums with The London Symphony Orchestra for The Rodgers and Hammerstein Music Library. 

By: Jul. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23 Photo 1 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/9/23 Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/9/23
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/16/23 Photo 3 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/16/23
Signature Reduces Programming As Hundreds of Non-Profit Theaters Scale Back or Worse Photo 4 Signature Reduces Programming As Hundreds of Non-Profit Theaters Scale Back or Worse

Producer Judith Ann Abrams Is Added To The Oscar Hammerstein Museum Board


The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center (OHMTEC) has announced the addition of award-winning Broadway and West End Producer, Judith Ann Abrams, to its board. Judy is founder and producer of the acclaimed family musical theater company, The Broadway Pixie Judy Troupe - discovered by famed composer Richard Rodgers. Judy was hired by Rodgers to produce three of her troupe's cast albums with The London Symphony Orchestra for The Rodgers and Hammerstein Music Library. 

Judy is one of the original creators of The Equity Children's Theatre Contract. Her Troupe performed in every top theatre in the U.S. and London and for two Presidents and their children at The White House. 

The Troupe's special performances, given to introduce live theater to underserved populations of the inner cities, were hosted by guest stars such as Helen Hayes, Hal Prince, Liza Minnelli, Cy Coleman, Elaine Stritch and Diana Ross, and garnered Ms. Abrams three Mayoral Appreciation Awards and the coveted Jefferson Award for Community Service. 

The third generation of her family to go into theater, Judy has won multiple Tony and Olivier Awards for several of her Broadway, West End and National and International touring productions such as, “Spring

Awakening,” “Kinky Boots,” “Funny Girl,” “Company,” “Lehman Trilogy,” and “Come From Away.” Judy recently received rave reviews for the London productions of “Mrs. DoubtFire” and “Crazy for You.” 

Regarding her appointment to board, Judy had the following comment, “I am deeply humbled and honored to accept this invitation to be on the Board of OHMTEC, created to preserve the home and the extraordinary work of this great theater icon. I'm especially excited that there will be an educational center for school groups to learn about Oscar Hammerstein, his glorious music and our great art form - The American Musical Theatre.” 

OHMTEC is in the midst of a fundraising campaign to purchase, restore, and preserve Oscar Hammerstein II's former home and creative epicenter at Highland Farm in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Recently a generous group of local philanthropists joined forces to fund a $500,000 matching gift challenge to raise the funds necessary for the nonprofit to secure Highland Farm by August 1st. All donations received through August 1st will be matched, making this an ideal time to make a gift to the museum. In recent weeks the Miranda Family Fund and Broadway icon Lin-Manuel Miranda have thrown their support behind the museum with a generous gift. 

Oscar Hammerstein II lived with his family at Highland Farm for the last 20 years of his life. This is the place where he forged his legendary partnership with Richard Rodgers and that inspired many of their greatest musical works, including “The Sound of Music,“ “Carousel,” “The King and I,” “Oklahoma!,” and “South Pacific,” and where he mentored a young Stephen Sondheim. This is also where Hammerstein committed an hour of each work-day towards society. One of his best known humanitarian efforts was the creation of Welcome House, an international adoption agency for children of mixed-race, that he founded along with friend and neighbor, Pearl Buck. Over 75 Academy Awards, Grammy Awards, Tony Awards, and Pulitzer Prizes can be directly traced back to Highland Farm. 

OHMTEC's mission is to honor the Broadway legend's groundbreaking work as a lyricist, librettist, mentor, and humanitarian and to educate and inspire the next generation of theater aficionados, with special opportunities for diverse and underserved communities. 

Individuals and entities interested in being a part of this legacy project can visit OHMTEC's donation page at HammersteinMuseum.org. Contributions of any amount can be made by check, credit card or appreciated securities. Naming opportunities are available for rooms and spaces in the house and barn. For information email hammersteinmuseum@gmail.com





RELATED STORIES - Industry

1
The Bessies Reveal Recipients of Lifetime Achievement and Outstanding Service to the Field Photo
The Bessies Reveal Recipients of Lifetime Achievement and Outstanding Service to the Field of Dance

The New York Dance and Performance Awards, The Bessies, New York City’s premier dance awards honoring outstanding creative work in the field, have announced that Virginia Johnson, founding member and former artistic director of Dance Theatre of Harlem, will receive the 2023 Bessie Award for Lifetime Achievement in Dance. 

2
Melissa Centers MARRYING JAKE GYLLENHAAL Set for Industry Presentations Photo
Melissa Center's MARRYING JAKE GYLLENHAAL Set for Industry Presentations

Dive into the whirlwind journey of Melissa Center's 'Marrying Jake Gyllenhaal' as it takes on societal expectations and toxic pressures on women. The musical is set to have industry presentations.

3
Edward Medina Prize for Excellence in Cultural Criticism is Open For Applications Through Photo
Edward Medina Prize for Excellence in Cultural Criticism is Open For Applications Through August 11

The American Theatre Critics Association has announced that entries are open for the second annual Edward Medina Prize for Excellence in Cultural Criticism. The application deadline is Friday, August 11, 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

4
Industry Pro Newsletter: Broadway’s COVID Guidelines Evolve, Lookingglass and Signat Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: Broadway’s COVID Guidelines Evolve, Lookingglass and Signature Limit New Pr

IATSE was able to notch a win for their members this week as a new touring contract was ratified. However, the news wasn’t all bright in the theatre world as the Public Theater became the latest major institution to announce layoffs of their staff - laying off 19%, and announcing a deeper restriction on programming for next season.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: & JULIET Featured in a Category on JEOPARDY! Video Video: & JULIET Featured in a Category on JEOPARDY!
Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Cast! Video
Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Cast!
Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy' Video
Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy'
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
LIFE OF PI
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You