Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales: Cody Renard Richard

From a horse ranch in Texas to the Great White Way, this Broadway production stage manager has never stopped.

Cody Renard Richard takes us behind the scenes of what it's like to be a stage manager for some of the biggest shows on Broadway and TV live shows such as Dear Evan Hansen, The Lion King, Hamilton, Motown the Musical, the 2019 Tony Awards, #HairsprayLive, #TheWizLive and #JesusChristSuperstarLive just to name a few. He is currently the stage manager on Freestyle Love Supreme. We get an insight to what it actually takes to make a career in stage managing and all of the aspects that come along with it.

In this episode, we discuss:

How Cody made being a Stage Manager a career

Getting his start with Cirque du Soleil

Breaking down what exactly a stage manager does

Being true to who you are, no matter where you are

The complication of being stage manager for TV live shows

What is The Theatre Podcast?

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

