Podcast Exclusive: THE THEATRE PODCAST With Alan Seales Welcomes Katie Rose Clarke







Hear a podcast exclusive as The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales welcomes Broadway star, Katie Rose Clarke.

Katie Rose Clarke is a talented actress who's played iconic roles, including Glinda in the hit musical "Wicked". She also left an indelible mark as Clara in "The Light in the Piazza" and as Ellen in "Miss Saigon". She was also involved in the development of the musical "Heart of Rock and Roll" alongside Huey Lewis and the News. Her TV credits include "The Good Wife", "Relevant", and "Submissions Only". Katie is set to play Beth Shepard in the upcoming Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's "Merrily We Roll Along".

Katie Rose Clarke is known for her roles in many musicals, including "Wicked" (where she holds the record for playing Glinda the longest), "The Light in the Piazza," and "Miss Saigon." Katie delves into her career highlights, particularly on her iconic role as Glinda in the hit musical "Wicked." She discusses the challenges and joys of portraying an iconic character and the unique demands of performing in a long-running Broadway show. Katie reflects on her involvement in the Broadway musical "Merrily We Roll Along," wherein she auditioned when she was nine months pregnant. She looks back on her involvement in the development of the musical "Heart of Rock and Roll" with Huey Lewis and the News, highlighting her collaboration with the creative team and working with Huey Lewis himself. The conversation also delves into personal aspects of Katie's life, including her experience as a mother of three and balancing her career and family. She shares some anecdotes, such as playing a game of Fishbowl with her co-actors including Daniel Radcliffe, and advice for aspiring performers, emphasizing the importance of self-acceptance and self-compassion, and trusting one's journey.

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

