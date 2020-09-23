Phylicia Rashad and Tina Landau Join the Line Up For TEACHING TARELL ALVIN McCRANEY

The symposium takes place from the 20th to 22nd of October, 2020.







Black Acting Methods Studio and the Helen Weinberger Center for Drama & Playwrighting have announced the upcoming symposium, "Teaching Tarell Alvin McCraney" from the 20th to 22nd of October, 2020. The event, composed of three workshops, will feature a conversation with Phylicia Rashad, Alana Arenas, and Tina Landau, a teaching workshop led by Sharrell D. Luckett, David Roman, and Isaiah M. Wooden, and a mental health seminar led by Jonathan Mathias Lassiter, PhD.

All events are free of charge and will take place on line via Zoom. Space is limited and advanced registration is highly recommended. Each symposium will occur at 6:30 PM EST according to the following schedule:

· Tuesday, Oct 20, 6:30 PM EST: TEACHING THE BOOK with Sharrell D. Luckett, David Roman, and Isaiah M. Wooden

· Wednesday, Oct 21, 6:30 PM EST: ACTING and DIRETING McCRANEY with Sharrell D. Luckett and Isaiah M. Wooden in conversation with Phylicia Rashad, Alana Arenas and Tina Landau

· Thursday, Oct 22, 6:30 PM EST: MENTAL HEALTH, MOONLIGHT, & McCRANEY with Jonathan Mathias Lassiter, PhD

Registration for each workshop will open on Thursday, September 24th. Interested attendees can register at www.BlackActingMethods.com

Space is limited and advanced registration is highly recommended. Following registration, attendees will receive information for connection to the event(s) via a private Zoom link.

The symposium coincides with the release celebration of the book Tarell Alvin McCraney: Theater, Performance, and Collaboration by Sharrell D. Luckett, David Roman, and Isaiah M. Wooden. The book is the first to dedicate scholarly attention to the work of Tarell Alvin McCraney, one of the most significant writers and theatre-makers in American theatre and around the world. Featuring essays and commentary by scholars and artists from around the globe, the book examines McCraney's work and trajectory and explores his singular writerly voice, stylistic creativity, and immeasurable artistic contribution. In addition to his Oscar winning film, Moonlight (based on his play In Moonlight Black Boys Looks Blue) McCraney's plays include Choir Boy, Ms. Blakk for President, The Breach, Wig Out!, and the trilogy The Brother/Sister Plays.







