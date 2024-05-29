Photos: Inside Shubert Foundation/Music Theatre International Broadway Junior Student Finale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 19th annual Shubert Foundation/Music Theatre International Broadway Junior Student Finale took place on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 11:15 a.m. at Broadway’s Ambassador Theatre.

See photos below!

Co-hosting the event this year were Apollo Levine (MJ The Musical) and Sara Chase (The Great Gatsby). The Shubert Foundation / MTI Broadway Junior partnership is a groundbreaking musical theatre mentorship program that helps public schools affect school culture change through building sustainable theatre education programs. Hundreds of participating students shared musical numbers from their fully produced school shows at the Finale. For many, their first musical theatre experience performing will be on Broadway.



New York City Public School students from Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island performed numbers from their full school productions of Broadway musicals. The shows include Disney's Aladdin JR., Annie JR., Fame The Musical JR., Disney's Frozen JR., Disney's High School Musical JR., Into the Woods JR., Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical JR., Shrek The Musical JR., Disney's The Lion King JR., Disney's The Little Mermaid JR. and Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR.



Photo credit: Daniel Rader

