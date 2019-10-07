Photo Flash: Inside the Stage Managers' Association Del Hughes Awards
The Stage Managers' Association (SMA) presented its annual Del Hughes Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Art of Stage Management to three stage managers from the worlds of Broadway, Off-Broadway, Touring, Regional Theatre, and Opera - Rich Costabile, Barbara Donner, and Mary K Klinger. In addition to the three Lifetime Achievement Awards, the SMA recognized Janet Friedman with The Founders Award, a special recognition for her many years of service to the SMA and for embodying the values expressed by the Founders of the SMA. The event was celebrated at Connelly's Times Square on September 23rd, 2019. The SMA thanks Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids for their leading sponsorship of the event.
Learn more about the Stage Managers' Association at www.stagemanagers.org
Photo Credit: Robert Sutherland-Cohen
Honorees Mary K Klinger, Rich Costabile, Barbara Donner & Janet Friedman With SMA Chair Elynmarie Kazle and Del Hughes Event Chair Cheryl Mintz
Honoree Rich Costabile and Tony Award Winning Actress Elizabeth Franz
Honoree Mary K Klinger and Tony Award Winning Director and Playwright George C. Wolfe
Honoree Barbara Donner and Production Stage Manager Meredith Greenburg With Del Hughes Event Chair Cheryl Mintz and SMA Chair Elynmarie Kazle
Honoree Janet Friedman with Broadway Production Stage Manager and Past Del Hughes Honoree Arturo E. Porazzi With Del Hughes Event Chair Cheryl Mintz and SMA Chair Elynmarie Kazle
2019 Del Hughes Awards & The Founders Award
Rich Costabile
Elynmarie Kazle
Meredith Greenburg
Barbara Donner
Matt Stern
George C. Wolfe
George C. Wolfe
Mary K Klinger, Rich Costabile and Barbara Donner
Arturo E. Porazzi
Mary K Klinger, Rich Costabile, Barbara Donner and Janet Friedman
Del Hughes Award Ceremony 2019
Rich Costabile and Cheryl Mintz
Hope Rose Kelly
Elynmarie Kazle, Rich Costabile, Zoya Kachadurian, Margie Price, Robert Sutherland-Cohen, Janet Friedman, and Ira Mont
Finance Committee Chair John Concannon and SMA Corresponding Secretary Adrienne Wells
Monique Bernier