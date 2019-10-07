Photo Flash: Inside the Stage Managers' Association Del Hughes Awards

Article Pixel Oct. 7, 2019  

The Stage Managers' Association (SMA) presented its annual Del Hughes Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Art of Stage Management to three stage managers from the worlds of Broadway, Off-Broadway, Touring, Regional Theatre, and Opera - Rich Costabile, Barbara Donner, and Mary K Klinger. In addition to the three Lifetime Achievement Awards, the SMA recognized Janet Friedman with The Founders Award, a special recognition for her many years of service to the SMA and for embodying the values expressed by the Founders of the SMA. The event was celebrated at Connelly's Times Square on September 23rd, 2019. The SMA thanks Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids for their leading sponsorship of the event.

Learn more about the Stage Managers' Association at www.stagemanagers.org

Photo Credit: Robert Sutherland-Cohen

Honorees Mary K Klinger, Rich Costabile, Barbara Donner & Janet Friedman With SMA Chair Elynmarie Kazle and Del Hughes Event Chair Cheryl Mintz

Honoree Rich Costabile and Tony Award Winning Actress Elizabeth Franz

Honoree Mary K Klinger and Tony Award Winning Director and Playwright George C. Wolfe

Honoree Barbara Donner and Production Stage Manager Meredith Greenburg With Del Hughes Event Chair Cheryl Mintz and SMA Chair Elynmarie Kazle

Honoree Janet Friedman with Broadway Production Stage Manager and Past Del Hughes Honoree Arturo E. Porazzi With Del Hughes Event Chair Cheryl Mintz and SMA Chair Elynmarie Kazle

2019 Del Hughes Awards & The Founders Award

Cheryl Mintz

Elizabeth Franz

Rich Costabile

Elynmarie Kazle

Meredith Greenburg

Barbara Donner

Matt Stern

George C. Wolfe

George C. Wolfe

Mary K Klinger

Mary K Klinger, Rich Costabile and Barbara Donner

Bill Hare

Arturo E. Porazzi

Janet Friedman

Mary K Klinger, Rich Costabile, Barbara Donner and Janet Friedman

Del Hughes Award Ceremony 2019

Rich Costabile and Cheryl Mintz

Hope Rose Kelly

Elynmarie Kazle, Rich Costabile, Zoya Kachadurian, Margie Price, Robert Sutherland-Cohen, Janet Friedman, and Ira Mont

Finance Committee Chair John Concannon and SMA Corresponding Secretary Adrienne Wells

Monique Bernier



