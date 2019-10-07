Photo Flash: Inside the Stage Managers' Association Del Hughes Awards

The Stage Managers' Association (SMA) presented its annual Del Hughes Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Art of Stage Management to three stage managers from the worlds of Broadway, Off-Broadway, Touring, Regional Theatre, and Opera - Rich Costabile, Barbara Donner, and Mary K Klinger. In addition to the three Lifetime Achievement Awards, the SMA recognized Janet Friedman with The Founders Award, a special recognition for her many years of service to the SMA and for embodying the values expressed by the Founders of the SMA. The event was celebrated at Connelly's Times Square on September 23rd, 2019. The SMA thanks Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids for their leading sponsorship of the event.

Learn more about the Stage Managers' Association at www.stagemanagers.org

