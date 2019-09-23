Photo Coverage: The First Annual Vince Rieger TriTix Industry Impact Award Presented at The TriTix Forum in NYC

The first annual Vince Rieger Tritix Industry Impact Award was presented to 40-year industry veteran Vince Rieger at the TriTix Regional Ticketing Forum on September 19, 2020. Vince Rieger, Senior Director of Business Development, Client/Product Services, at Shubert Ticketing, is known for his unwavering dedication to clients which have included hundreds of Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, non-profit theatres, sporting events, museums and attractions. The award, given by TriTix Chair, Kelly Brennan, was inspired by Vince's dedication and commitment to the ticketing industry and to reviving the TriTix organization over three years ago. Brennan said, "Vince has played a pivotal role in ticketing for over 40 years, and his commitment to building a community within this industry has enhanced the careers of so many in NYC and across the country. We are honored to honor him in this way and to honor future impact-makers in his namesake for years to come."

The third annual TriTix Forum also featured a day of educational panels for attendees from Broadway shows, sports teams, attractions, museums and live music venues, with opening remarks from Maureen Anderson, President of INTIX, the leading forum for ticketing professionals. Over 15 speakers shared their insights on topics ranging from cultivating the next generation of audience members, identifying anonymous audience members in our theatres, and how venues in the tri-state area are maximizing revenue through non-ticket sources. Panelists included Bonnie Comley (BroadwayHD), Sean Tecson (Roundabout Theatre Company), Mai Yamada (GalaPro), Vic Cairl (Group Tools & Broadway's Jagged Little Pill), Kyle Wright (The Shubert Organization), Kate Green (NFL), Joe Guglielmo (AudienceView), Mike Perrone (Social Sign.In), Ann Ladermann (Kids In Seats), Eric Lapointe (Prolific 1), Dan McCluskey (Museum of Sex), Ray Shealy (SeatCycle), Matt Zarracina (True Tickets) and Cassandra Pandi & Nastacia Leshchinskaya (Alamo Draft House).

Panels were moderated by members of the TriTix Leadership Committee - Stephanie McCort (The Shubert Organization), Sarah Hutton (Ticketmaster), Sara Chebishev (AudienceView), Rae Anne McLaughlin (Kids In Seats).

TriTix is a regional group that consists of ticketing (and related) professionals within the Tri-State area, including but not limited to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The group provides local professionals with an opportunity to network with industry peers, discuss the latest trends in the dynamic world of ticketing and share knowledge and best practices. For more information or to join, visit https://www.tritixregional.com/

Photo Credit: Walter McBride







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

Industry Classifieds