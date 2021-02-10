PREMIERES Announces Licensing Rights Available for INNER VOICES Catalogue of One-Act Solo Musicals







PREMIERES has announced that it will be making live production and streaming production rights available for selected works of its biennial INNER VOICES series.

The eleven-title catalogue of one-act solo musicals is now available for licensing and features individual works by established and award-winning composers and playwrights including Pulitzer Prize winners Nilo Cruz (Anna in the Tropics) and Mark Campbell (Silent Night), Tony Award nominee Jeff Blumenkrantz (Urban Cowboy), Georgia Stitt (Snow Child, Big Red Sun), Julianne Wick Davis & Dan Collins (Trevor, Southern Comfort), and Daniel Zaitchik (Darling Grenadine). The announcement comes as a part of the company's 20th Anniversary, celebrating two decades of world premiere productions of new musical works Off-Broadway.

"These 'Inner Voices' are now available for theaters to produce their own productions," said Paulette Haupt, the Artistic Director of Premieres. "Each of these 'Inner Voices' speak and sing from the heart and can be presented individually or as an evening of multiple acts. In this complicated time and moving forward, theaters face new challenges navigating safety for audiences, casts, crews, and musicians. Each of our 'Inner Voices' are artistically exceptional and an excellent producing solution especially with the strict, but necessary, protocols of social distancing. I hope these musicals provide an opportunity for theaters to offer their audiences exciting works and to employ many artists in their communities."

For more information about licensing and to peruse materials, please visit premieresnyc.org/licensing or email info@dmmnyc.com.

Premiere's catalogue of solo one-act musicals includes:

A THOUSAND WORDS COME TO MIND

By Michele Lowe and Scott Davenport Richards

Originally performed by Barbara Walsh

Jeanie seeks to know if her mother was truly the muse of America's greatest novelists or not. When a letter arrives in her mailbox after her mother's death, Jeanie learns that sometimes the truth really can be stranger than fiction.

ALICE UNWRAPPED

By Laura Harrington and Jenny Giering

Originally performed by Jennifer Damiano

Fifteen-year-old Alice Bliss is trying to cope: Dad's missing in action, Mom won't come out of her bedroom, and her precocious little sister just wants a normal family. Somebody needs to take charge.

BORROWED DUST

Book & Lyrics by Martin Moran; Music by Joseph Thalken

Originally performed by Hunter Foster

George Richardson has returned from a trip to his childhood home to claim and bury the body of his younger brother and recalls the experience grappling with the sudden loss, the emotional landmines, the blood ties, and the secrets.

FARHAD OR THE SECRET OF BEING

By Nilo Cruz and Jim Bauer

Originally performed by Arielle Jacobs

Farhad is a fifteen-year-old girl on the outskirts of Kabul who disguises herself as a boy to blend in a world where being a man is almost as being divine. In her last twenty-four hours as a boy, she tries to indulge in all the liberties men have in that part of the world and chants to her beloved God in a lament.

MOSAIC

Book by Cheri Steinkellner; Music and Lyrics by Georgia Stitt

Originally performed by Heidi Blickenstaff

Mosaic is a multi-media, real-time half-hour in the life of Ruth, a woman blogging at the crossroads of birth, death, love and Diet Coke in the year 2009.

SCAFFOLDING

By Jeff Blumenkrantz

Originally performed by Rebecca Luker

A single mom's relationship with her brilliant only son is tested when he interviews for the college of his choice.

THE COSTUME

By Daniel Zaitchik

Originally performed by Finn Douglas

Halloween, 1954: 10-year-old Leo is given the unexpected task of caring for an injured bird overnight.

THE OTHER ROOM

Music by Marisa Michelson

Libretto by Mark Campbell

Originally performed by Phoebe Strole

Lena stands at an easel and reveals that Steve, who has been very ill with AIDS, recently asked her to assist in his suicide and now lies in bed in the other room. She recounts-with wit, ferocity and love-her friendship with Steve and the birth of their social activism.

THE PEN

Words by Dan Collins

Music by Julianne Wick Davis

Originally performed by Nancy Anderson

Laura is on her way to work, triple checking that the appliances are turned off and looking for her keys when she discovers a purple pen in her purse. A purple pen that is not her own. Why is it there? Where did it come from? Who chewed on it!?

WHIDA PERU

Libretto by David Simpatico; Music by Josh Schmidt

Originally performed by Judy Blazer

Whida Peru's salon is a rent-controlled limbo of musty shadows and haunted spirits. As she calls the spirits to attendance, three poltergeists wreak havoc on the apartment.

WINDOW TREATMENT

Words by Deborah Zoe Laufer

Music by Daniel Green

Originally performed by Farah Alvin

Why do Dr. Carson's romantic relationships always go awry? It's infuriating. But her romance with the man in 7G is different. After months of watching him through his window, he isn't home at his usual time. And the waiting is maddening.