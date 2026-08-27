PRAIRIE PARK to Hold Industry Reading Led by Wendi McLendon-Covey

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Wendi McLendon-Covey (St. Denis Medical, Bridesmaids, The Goldbergs) is leading an invitation-only industry reading of T.J. Pieffer's original comedy Prairie Park in Manhattan this fall. The 29-hour reading cast will be directed by Tiffani Swalley (resident director, Oh, Mary!).

The 90-minute play takes audiences behind the scenes of a fictional, failing Western-themed amusement park in Tampa, Florida, where chaos, blind ambition, and deeply entrenched family feuds collide. Told in mockumentary format, Prairie Park follows Judi, the park's larger-than-life matriarch, and her eccentric, lovably flawed employees as they struggle to keep their increasingly unruly operation alive.

Joining McLendon-Covey are Starkid's Lauren Lopez (The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals), Tony nominee John-Andrew Morrison (A Strange Loop, Oh, Mary!), Lizzy Murray (Salem), Rogue Schmidt (The Second City), and Pieffer, who is also the creator of the original musical comedies Abduction and Salem. Featuring original music by Brad Kemp, Becki Toth, Amanda Ribnick (Salem), and Pieffer, Prairie Park blends sharp sketch-comedy sensibilities with a grounded, character-driven theatrical world.

Prairie Park is produced by Elizabeth Raia and Margaret Montavon for Pipe Dream, in partnership with McLendon-Covey's production company, Strong Beach Productions.







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