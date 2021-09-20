PASS OVER Production Team to Take Part in Free Virtual Conversation Presented by Wingspace Theatrical Design







As part of their free virtual salon series, Wingspace Theatrical Design will present a conversation with members of the PASS OVER Production Team: production manager Sean Gorski, COVID safety manager Pamela Remler and set designer Wilson Chin, moderated by assistant set designer Riw Rakkulchon.

The conversation on Wednesday, September 22 at 7pm EDT will examine how the team safely opened during the ongoing COVID epidemic. They'll talk about how they are keeping the cast and crew safe for the return to regular Broadway performances.

Reservations are strongly encouraged and are available here.

A recording of the salon will be available on the Wingspace Facebook page for a limited time following live broadcast.

ABOUT Pass Over

In PASS OVER, Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's "powerful and provocative" (Arifa Akbar, The Guardian) new play, Moses and Kitch talk smack, pass the time, and hope that maybe today will be different. As they dream of their promised land, a stranger wanders into their space and disrupts their plans. Evoking heartbreak, hope, and joy over its 95 minutes, Pass Over crafts everyday profanities into poetic and humorous riffs, illuminating the unquestionable human spirit of young men looking for a way out.

https://www.passoverbroadway.com/

www.wingspace.com