PAAL Summit Secures New 42 As Sponsor For First National Summit On Parent Support

In anticipation of the PAAL Summit happening Friday, December 6, 2019, New 42 will sponsor childcare provision for the first national summit on parent support. This sponsorship allows the PAAL Summit to provide free on-site childcare for event attendees and volunteers. Broadway Babysitters, LLC, will be the professional caregiving service providing care.

Most recently, Playwrights Realm and PAAL worked with New 42 to engage Broadway Babysitters to provide free childcare for audience members who attended their production of Mothers, which was created through the process of the Radical Parent-Inclusion Project.

New 42, the nonprofit behind the New Victory Theater, has long been active in expanding family access to the performing arts. Their mission to serve artists as whole people positively impacts gender parity in the field of the performing arts, including acts of parent support that create access in significant numbers for working mothers and fathers, specifically. Representing the organization, New 42 Director of Operations, Ed Stallsworth, is invited to speak at the PAAL Summit on the installation of a dedicated family room at the New 42 Studios that serves as a lactation space, caregiver and child support room for artists.

"As both a parent and artist, I understand that we bring our life experiences to our artistry. Both at the New 42 Studios and New Victory, our aim is to empower artists to do their very best work, and part of that is celebrating the life choices of artists," says New 42 President & CEO Russell Granet.

The PAAL Summit main sessions are happening in partnership with The Public Theater and are designed for leaders and decision makers to gather in a safe space to engage with parent support in the categories of compliance, creativity, and compensation in generating solutions to support parents in the performing arts field. The main sessions keynote speaker is Emily Mann, Artistic Director of The McCarter Theatre Center who was recently inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame. The PAAL Summit Happy Hour is co-hosted by A.R.T./New York and will feature a keynote fireside chat with Mary Hodges, Assistant Director of Slave Play on Broadway. The happy hour theme will focus on motherhood and leadership, and include performances by Tina deVaron from her work in The Motherhood Songbook and story shares from Roberta Pereira, Producing Director of The Playwrights Realm and Meridith Grundei, Regional Coordinator of Statera Arts Mentorship in NYC.







