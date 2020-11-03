Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Open Stage Project Hosts Business Of Broadway Panel

Article Pixel

Featuring four industry icons to educate high school girls about working backstage.

Nov. 3, 2020  


Open Stage Project Hosts Business Of Broadway Panel

Open Stage Project is hosting a FREE, Business of Broadway virtual panel on November 10, 2020 at 4pm ET.

This 60-minute panel includes industry icons Sue Frost (Producer), Alia Jones-Harvey (Producer), Rachel Chavkin (Director), and Narda E. Alcorn (Stage Manager).

The event will be held over Zoom and is open to industry professionals, educators, and female-identifying high school students interested in pursuing backstage professions.

Individuals must RSVP (https://tinyurl.com/OSP-businessofbroadway) to attend. Students are encouraged to sign up early and submit questions to be answered by the panelists.



Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Alberta Bair Theater Provides Something for Everyone With Live Streaming Opportunities This Holiday Season
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Laura Osnes' Upcoming Concert at Birdland!
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Christopher Sieber's Upcoming Concert at Birdland!
  • Exclusive: Beth Malone Sings 'On My Own' from LES MISERABLES as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Available On Demand!