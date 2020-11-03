Open Stage Project Hosts Business Of Broadway Panel

Featuring four industry icons to educate high school girls about working backstage.







Open Stage Project is hosting a FREE, Business of Broadway virtual panel on November 10, 2020 at 4pm ET.

This 60-minute panel includes industry icons Sue Frost (Producer), Alia Jones-Harvey (Producer), Rachel Chavkin (Director), and Narda E. Alcorn (Stage Manager).

The event will be held over Zoom and is open to industry professionals, educators, and female-identifying high school students interested in pursuing backstage professions.

Individuals must RSVP (https://tinyurl.com/OSP-businessofbroadway) to attend. Students are encouraged to sign up early and submit questions to be answered by the panelists.







