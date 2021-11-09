Nick Martinez and Keri René Fuller to Lead HEARTBREAKERS IN HELL Staged Reading







A private, developmental reading of the new musical Heartbreakers in Hell will be presented on November 12 in Manhattan at Open Jar Studios.

Directed by Benjamin Halstead with musical direction by Brian Russell Carey, the cast will be led by Nick Martinez (Bat Out of Hell), Keri René Fuller (Cats, Jagged Little Pill), Kelly McIntyre (Love in Hate Nation), Ben Bogen (Frozen), and Noah Virgile (The Royal Family of Broadway).

Rounding out the company are members of the 2021 Open Jar Institute Residency: Jorge Blakely, Ashley Brouwer, Anastasia Cutter, Hannah Famulare, Savannah Greiveldinger, Madeline Hall, Kira Knorr, Elie Kuppermann, Marissa Messamer, Jillian Mitchell, Zach Prall, Nicholas Schommer, McKenna Seckman, Isabelle Stanton, Cian Steele, and Eleanor Wenker. Alannah O'Hagen serves as stage manager.

The new musical features book and lyrics by Benjamin Halstead (Nikola Tesla Drops The Beat) and music by Joey Contreras (In Pieces, Forget Me Not). Heartbreakers in Hell recently received a developmental production at Rubber City Theatre in Akron, Ohio.

There are exactly nine ways to break a heart, and there's a special place in Hell for each type of heartbreaker. This modernized, pop-music adaptation of Dante's Inferno intertwines Dante Aligheieri's medieval mythic Hellscape with the realities of modern day dating. We follow Dante, a contemplative poet, as he journeys deeper and deeper into the fiery depths, falling in and out of love with the sinners, monsters, and demons within each circle of Hell. "Ye who enter" should expect an experience like the intimate, conceptual storytelling of the musical Company, erupting with the ferocious grandiosity of a Lady Gaga arena concert.