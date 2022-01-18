New York Theatre Workshop's 2050 Artistic Fellowship is Now Open For Applicants







The application has opened for the New York Theatre Workshop's 2050 Artistic Fellowship.

NYTW's 2050 Fellowships consists of five basic components:

1) Monthly fellowship meetings where fellows meet with each other and members of the New York Theatre Workshop community to discuss craft, aesthetics, and artistic development;

2) Access to rehearsal space and an opportunity to share work-in-progress with the NYTW Artistic staff and entire fellowship cohort;

3) Mentorship from the NYTW Artistic Staff and contemporary theater artists;

4) An invitation to participate in the artistic life of the theater by attending staff meetings, developmental readings, dress rehearsals, and other NYTW functions;

5) A 3-day weekend retreat at the start and end of the fellowship

2050 Fellows are awarded both a stipend and an additional artistic development fund that supports Fellowship projects, theater tickets, attend performances, research, or travel.

Applications must consist of the following:

A Statement in 750 words or less responding to these questions: What kind of work are you interested in making at this moment and why? Are there questions that you try to pursue and interrogate in your work? How does this fellowship at New York Theatre Workshop specifically appeal to you as an artist right now?

A Resume

A Work Sample For artists who primarily identify as playwrights: a full-length play For artists who primarily identify as directors: Up to 6 photos from one or more recent professional or academic production(s) OR up to 3 timestamped moments from recordings of directed work (the 3 moments can be from one production or you can send moments from 3 different productions; the 3 clips should total no more than 15 minutes.) With the work, please include a brief explanation of 3 of the 6 photo moments or the 3 video clips including, but not limited to, what makes the moment significant, how the moment was built, etc. With this sample, we are not looking for a description or summary of the photos or video clips but rather are hoping that the media and text will help us understand who you are as a director. The images or the hyperlink to the videos should be clearly labeled and included in a single PDF with the descriptions, with the password provided if necessary.



Learn more and apply at https://www.nytw.org/artist-workshop/2050-fellowships/.