New York Theatre Barn, Broadway on Demand, and Broadway Virtual Launch Digital Hybrid Fund For New Musicals







New York Theatre Barn, Broadway on Demand, and Broadway Virtual, have launched the Digital Hybrid Fund For New Musicals, an initiative to support new projects at the Intersection of theatre and film.

As a new program of New York Theatre Barn, the Digital Hybrid Fund For New Musicals will select projects that use technology to tell original culture shifting stories that could inspire the evolution of new storytelling systems. This initiative aims to completely break down the walls of the stage, while also offering a new 4th wall experience.

"We plan to support rich and robust stories at the crossroads of theatre and film, art and policy, and told by storytellers who live and breathe the stories they weave," said Artistic Director Joe Barros. "With intention, we plan to lift up unique and marginalized voices."

For more information or to find out how you can support the fund, please contact Jen Sandler at jen@nytheatrebarn.org or visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.