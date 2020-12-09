Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

New York Theatre Barn, Broadway on Demand, and Broadway Virtual Launch Digital Hybrid Fund For New Musicals

The Digital Hybrid Fund For New Musicals will select projects that use technology to tell original culture shifting stories that could inspire the evolution of new story.

Dec. 9, 2020  


New York Theatre Barn, Broadway on Demand, and Broadway Virtual Launch Digital Hybrid Fund For New Musicals

New York Theatre Barn, Broadway on Demand, and Broadway Virtual, have launched the Digital Hybrid Fund For New Musicals, an initiative to support new projects at the Intersection of theatre and film.

As a new program of New York Theatre Barn, the Digital Hybrid Fund For New Musicals will select projects that use technology to tell original culture shifting stories that could inspire the evolution of new storytelling systems. This initiative aims to completely break down the walls of the stage, while also offering a new 4th wall experience.

"We plan to support rich and robust stories at the crossroads of theatre and film, art and policy, and told by storytellers who live and breathe the stories they weave," said Artistic Director Joe Barros. "With intention, we plan to lift up unique and marginalized voices."

For more information or to find out how you can support the fund, please contact Jen Sandler at jen@nytheatrebarn.org or visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.




Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of BROADWAY PRINCESS HOLIDAY PARTY with Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, and Courtney Reed!
  • David Broza & Friends Present 25th Anniversary NOT EXACTLY CHRISTMAS SHOW
  • The Hangar Theatre Company Presents SEASONAL STORY JAM & HOOTENANNY
  • 14 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!