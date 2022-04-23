New York Premiere Of A LITTLE LESS THAN KIND Invites Industry To Staged Reading At Open Jar Studios







Written by Gracie Rittenberg & Directed by Jessica Wu. This new gender-bent adaptation of Hamlet is taking on New York by storm and looking to partner with like-minded artists and companies.

Free private readings taking place at Open Jar Studios on the 19th, 20th & 21st of May 2022.

Plot: Hannah just wanted to be a normal anxious college student who hated her parents and her life, but the sudden death of her mother changed all of that. When she comes home to go to the funeral, she finds that her aunt is already engaged to her father. Her mother's ghost appears and tells her what really happened, it sets her off on a quest to find vengeance...or maybe just get her mom off her back. In this modern retelling of Hamlet, Shakespearean circumstances run up against modern life, and nothing stays calm for long.

Address: 1601 Broadway, 11th floor, New York, NY, 10019

Production URL: https://www.bluebirdtheatre.org/welcome/a-little-less-than-kind

*As seating is limited, registration is on a first come first serve basis.

Bluebird Theatre Company was founded in 2019 when its founding members were at the tail-end of their training at Atlantic Theater Company's Full Time Conservatory. Since then, they've produced classic plays, contemporary plays, new plays, audio comedies and dramas, Zoom one acts, and filmed productions. Members are active in the US, all over Europe, Israel, and Australia. For more information about Bluebird's growth and mission, visit www.bluebirdtheatre.org

Jessica Wu (she/her) is an award-winning playwright, director, songwriter, dramaturg, and actor, specializing in the development of new work. Broadway revivals-A Chorus Line and Miss Saigon. Writer of a number of short-films, one-acts, and full-length theatrical works including You, Me, I, We (semi-finalist O'Neill Conference), Good Mourning (2021 Moxie Arts NY Commission, American Theatre Blue Ink Award finalist). and Poupelle of Chimney Town (International Premiere Tokyo, November 2021). Theatre Professor at American University, lyricist-mentor with the Harvard-Radcliffe G&S Players, and panelist/judge for Playwrights Realm's International Theatremakers Award. For more info, visit www.jessica-wu.com

GRACIE RITTENBERG is a New York City based playwright, director, and actor who has done every possible role in the theater. Her short plays have been performed in multiple festivals, and her first short film "Alien Invasion" premiered at the New Filmmakers NY Fest and Emerging: A Virtual Film Festival (where it won *every* Audience Choice award). A Little Less Than Kind is her first full length play. For more info, visit www.gracierittenberg.com

