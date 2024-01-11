New Season Of ALL ARTS Interview Series Explores Representation and Inclusion on Stage and Screen







ALL ARTS, the streaming platform and TV channel dedicated to the arts, will premiere new episodes of interview show Famous Cast Words. Hosted by actor Lynne Marie Rosenberg (HBO's "High Maintenance"), the series brings together diverse voices from the entertainment business to delve into the critical topics of representation and inclusion in production and casting. Famous Cast Words premieres weekly beginning Tuesday, February 6 at 8 p.m. ET on the free ALL ARTS app YouTube and AllArts.org/FamousCastWords, and in the New York metro area on the ALL ARTS TV channel (channel lineup).

New episodes feature Rosenberg in conversation with actors Tala Ashe (“DC's Legends of Tomorrow”), Julie Benko (Broadway's “Funny Girl” and “Harmony”) and Daniel K. Isaac (Showtime's “Billions”); artists and educators Maybe Burke (Hulu's "Ramy") and Miz Jade (Revry's “Queens of Kings”); and the playwright Larissa FastHorse (Broadway's “The Thanksgiving Play”). Guests are prompted to share their experiences and insights on the challenges and triumphs of navigating the industry, particularly focusing on casting language tropes. New for this season, each episode includes a “special skills” demonstration from the guest's resume.

“The aperture of the casting breakdown is merely a window into broader problems of representation, inclusion, access , and equity in the entertainment industry. It is my hope that by laughing through some of the worst of this text, we shed light on the issues for those who may not be aware and help those in the industry who endure reading it to feel seen and heard,” said Lynne Marie Rosenberg, creator and host of Famous Cast Words.

“By providing a platform for performers to share their experiences with representation and inclusion behind the scenes, we hope to further critical conversations about how the industry constructs and casts creative projects,” said James King, senior artistic director of ALL ARTS.

Famous Cast Words: Julie Benko

Premieres Tuesday, February 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ALL ARTS

Actors Julie Benko (Broadway's “Funny Girl”) and Lynne Marie Rosenberg (HBO's “High Maintenance") discuss Jewish representation in media and the increase of Jewish stories on Broadway amid rising antisemitism.

Famous Cast Words: Larissa FastHorse

Premieres Tuesday, February 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ALL ARTS

Playwright Larissa FastHorse (Broadway's “The Thanksgiving Play”) and Lynne Marie Rosenberg (HBO's "High Maintenance") discuss representation and inclusion in the entertainment industry, Indigenous tropes and carving space for Indigenous creators.

Famous Cast Words: Daniel K. Isaac

Premieres Tuesday, February 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ALL ARTS

Actor Daniel K. Isaac (Showtime's “Billions”) and Lynne Marie Rosenberg (HBO's "High Maintenance") discuss the portrayal of Asian characters in television and theater, the alarming rise of anti-Asian rhetoric and violence and his playwriting.

Famous Cast Words: Maybe Burke

Premieres Tuesday, February 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ALL ARTS

Artist and educator Maybe Burke (Hulu's "Ramy") and Lynne Marie Rosenberg (HBO's "High Maintenance") discuss transgender and nonbinary representation in the entertainment industry, trans inclusion and the challenges of traveling while trans.

Famous Cast Words: Tala Ashe

Premieres Tuesday, March 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ALL ARTS

Actor Tala Ashe (“DC's Legends of Tomorrow”) and Lynne Marie Rosenberg (HBO's "High Maintenance") discuss representation issues for Middle Eastern roles in the entertainment industry, and social media activism.

Famous Cast Words: Miz Jade

Premieres Tuesday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET on ALL ARTS

Drag performer Miz Jade and actor Lynne Marie Rosenberg (HBO's "High Maintenance") discuss representation and inclusion in the entertainment industry, Drag Story Hour and protests of drag performances.

Watch on the free ALL ARTS app YouTube and AllArts.org/FamousCastWords, and in the New York metro area on the ALL ARTS TV channel (channel lineup).





