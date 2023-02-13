New Mott Musical, THE FAIRY'S TALE, To Hold Industry Presentation March 10







An industry reading of the new original musical, "The Fairy's Tale" will be held on Friday, March 10 in New York City. The piece is inspired by the true story "A Love Not Meant For Me" by Aryana Rose and features music and lyrics by Michael Mott ("In The Light, A Faustian Tale"), book by Gretchen Suárez-Peña ("Melina: A Steampunk Musical Tragedy") and will be directed by Peter Flynn ("Smart Blonde" with Andrea Burns at E9E39, "Rhapsody In Seth" with Seth Rudetsky at Actors Playhouse, "Chess" with Josh Groban at the New Amsterdam Theatre and "Into the Woods" at the Ford's Theatre). Aryana Rose's story went viral on YouTube after she shared her experience at The Moth Theatre.

The cast includes Eden Espinosa as Aryana Diaz, Antonio Cipriano as Gianluca Lejuene and Julia Bain as Valerie/ Woman-In-Black/ Mother Mary. Joshua Zecher-Ross will serve as Musical Director with Michael Clarkston as Stage Manager, and Elliott Cunningham as General Manager.

Mott saw Aryana's viral video in 2017 and was inspired. With Aryana's consent and blessing, he began working on the piece and later brought on book writer, Suárez-Peña.

"I had recently gone through a breakup and viewed Aryana's video as it was going viral on social media" says Mott. "The beautiful, yet gut wrenching way in which she described her torrid love affair stirred similar feelings within me. What surprised me the most how she found a way to step outside of herself and do what was right for herself and her relationship. It's a very universal and relatable story and I'm so honored Aryana has trusted Gretchen and I to tell it."

"What better way to tell a story about the universal emotion of love than with another universal tool; music" says Suárez-Peña. "The Fairy's Tale is a timeless tale, taking place in a 21st-century world."

"The Fairy's Tale" tells the story of a Puerto Rican woman working in France and her passionate love affair with an Italian man, many years her junior. The musical celebrates the complexities of love and relationships, and acknowledges the time to move forward through the selfless act of letting go.

Director Peter Flynn helms the 29-hour reading and is quoted saying, "What's so compelling about Fairy's Tale is how authentically but theatrically Gretchen and Michael have captured the original story. They are able to open up the vulnerability and complexity of Aryana's story by finding her musical voice and expanding the romance and risk. It's a very powerful and tender adaptation of a beautiful story."

The industry 29-hour reading will take place at Open Jar Studios in NYC.