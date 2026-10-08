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New Arts Organization, The Wonder Collaborative, Launches

Founded by Dr. Joey Harrell, Jared Trudeau, and Joseph Frederick Allen, the 501(c)(3) aims to remove systemic barriers for underrepresented artists.

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New Arts Organization, The Wonder Collaborative, Launches

The Wonder Collaborative Inc. is a New York City based organization that provides accessible and equitable entertainment development and experiences through community-based programs. TWC's mission is to preserve artists in New York City, by supporting artistic development and uplifting emerging and underrepresented voices. 

The founders of The Wonder Collaborative aim to make something mission oriented, not co-opted by the pressure of profit, that supports working artists. Programming will grow to include a professional artist incubator, community outreach, and new works development - previously announced as the FRAME. 

The Wonder Collaborative's aims to usher the next generation of creative voices into the entertainment industry who might otherwise be excluded due to systemic financial, geographic, or systemic barriers. Core values include:

Accessibility: to make involvement in the arts accessible. 
Stewardship: to invest in the life-changing impact the arts have on participants and patrons alike. 
Community: to provide a generative ecosystem where community can be nurtured and maintained through mentorship and a shared vision.

The Wonder Collaborative is a 501(c)(3) founded Dr. Joey Harrell, Jared Trudeau, and Joseph Frederick Allen. The Board of Directors includes: Ari Afsar, Devika Bhise, Patrick Graver, Jimmy Knowles, Patrick Morley, Rachel Saltazman, and Alejandro Senior. More information can be found at www.thewonderlabnyc.org.





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