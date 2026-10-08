New Arts Organization, The Wonder Collaborative, Launches

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The Wonder Collaborative Inc. is a New York City based organization that provides accessible and equitable entertainment development and experiences through community-based programs. TWC's mission is to preserve artists in New York City, by supporting artistic development and uplifting emerging and underrepresented voices.

The founders of The Wonder Collaborative aim to make something mission oriented, not co-opted by the pressure of profit, that supports working artists. Programming will grow to include a professional artist incubator, community outreach, and new works development - previously announced as the FRAME.

The Wonder Collaborative's aims to usher the next generation of creative voices into the entertainment industry who might otherwise be excluded due to systemic financial, geographic, or systemic barriers. Core values include:

Accessibility: to make involvement in the arts accessible.

Stewardship: to invest in the life-changing impact the arts have on participants and patrons alike.

Community: to provide a generative ecosystem where community can be nurtured and maintained through mentorship and a shared vision.

The Wonder Collaborative is a 501(c)(3) founded Dr. Joey Harrell, Jared Trudeau, and Joseph Frederick Allen. The Board of Directors includes: Ari Afsar, Devika Bhise, Patrick Graver, Jimmy Knowles, Patrick Morley, Rachel Saltazman, and Alejandro Senior. More information can be found at www.thewonderlabnyc.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 06 Hrs 32 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go







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