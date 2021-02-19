NADIA Announces Open Submissions For a New Play or Musical







National Arts Diversity Integration Association (NADIA) is accepting script submissions for a new play or musical to be recorded and presented as a staged reading in their Spring 2021 Amplified Currents Festival of the Arts, which will be held online, April 17th-25th, 2021. Deadline to submit is Friday, March 5th, 2021.

Opportunity Status: Open

Length: One-Act

Genre: Any

Playwright Location: United States

Deadline: Friday, March 5th, 2021 12PM EST

Submission Guidelines:

Piece should be no longer than 75 minutes long

Have a cast no larger than 10

Should be actor/story forward

Should incorporate music in some way

Should be unpublished and have limited or no production history

Should include a character breakdown as well as a brief synopsis

NADIA is committed to investing in the work of and supporting artists who have been historically excluded in the arts, especially Black, Indigenous, and People of Color. BIPOC writers and creatives are particularly encouraged to submit. Please note: There are no submission fees, nor is there a fee to be a part of the festival. This is a paid opportunity, and all artists involved will receive a stipend for their time and talent. Playwrights will be responsible for travel expenses should they choose to join us for any part of the in-person recording process, which will take place in New York, NY in the beginning of April.

NADIA is a non-profit organization based in New York City dedicated to coordinating the research, development, and implementation of industry-wide anti-discriminatory practices. NADIA supports a diverse group of project leaders and artists who are looking to think critically and discover new ways to produce culturally conscious art in order to develop practices that are equitable, inclusive, and sustainable.

For more information about NADIA, submissions, or our past work, visit www.nadiaconnects.org or reach out to nadiaconnectsinfo@gmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you!