Michael Cassel Group Welcomes New York-Based Head Of Creative Development







Former Disney executive Jane Abramson to lead ever-growing development slate as Michael Cassel Group continues its international expansion into the world's top theatre markets.

Jane Abramson will join Michael Cassel Group, one of the world's leading theatre producers, as Head of Creative Development, the company's first appointment based in New York City.

Abramson will report to Head of Production, Todd Lacy and be responsible with Mike McLeish, Director of Creative Development, for identifying, nurturing and delivering the company's many theatrical development projects. The appointment is part of the company's global expansion, focussed on the creation of original, high-quality theatrical content.

Abramson joins Michael Cassel Group from Disney Theatrical Group, where she held the role of Director, Creative Development. A producer and creative executive, Abramson has spent much of the last two decades developing and managing new Broadway musicals for Disney Theatrical Group including Frozen, Aladdin, Newsies, The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins and The Lion King along with regional, international, and developmental productions of Hercules, Freaky Friday, The Jungle Book, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Shakespeare in Love, Aida, Tarzan, Peter and the Starcatcher, High School Musical and Beauty and the Beast.

"New York City is arguably the theatre capital of the world, and this was a move we knew we had to get right," said Michael Cassel, CEO/Producer.

"Jane is one of the most accomplished creative executives working in our industry and her reputation is second-to-none. Her experience collaborating with authors, composers, directors and creative teams across the globe, combined with her experience in nurturing new work, will help accelerate our focus on creating quality theatrical entertainment. Jane's presence in New York allows us not only the opportunity to realise our work internationally but also helps put us at the centre of new ideas, stories and theatrical IP."

Todd Lacy , Head of Production, said: "Jane's extensive experience in theatrical development, as well as her incredible passion for this industry, makes her an invaluable new member of our team."

In 2018, in collaboration with her Disney colleagues, Abramson co-founded and co-produced the landmark event Women's Day on Broadway which has now grown from an annual forum to year-round programming. Independently, Abramson co-founded the non-profit production company PenneySeal Productions and produced original plays, musicals and short films featured at the New York International Fringe Festival, Summer Play Festival and the New York Musical Theatre Festival. Abramson co-founded and serves as the Managing Director for Two Turns Theatre Company, a non-profit theatre company providing new takes on classic works in environmental settings. Abramson is a Board Member for the Prospect Theater Company and is an Industry Specialist for The Broadway League, The National Trade Association for the Broadway Theatre Industry.

On her appointment, Abramson said: "I am thrilled to be joining the Michael Cassel Group . This is an incredibly exciting opportunity to build on the company's strong slate of diverse stories already in development and to collaborate with esteemed artists across the globe. I can't wait to get working with some of the world's best composers, writers and creative teams, as well as uncovering the next generation of great theatre talent."

The appointment is effective immediately.