Masterwork Music And Art Foundation Announces $10,000 Vocal Competition

The Masterwork Music and Art Foundation is pleased to announce a premiere award for an emerging vocal artist. $10,000 will be awarded to the winner of a vocal competition. The selected finalists for this award will also perform at the new Madison Cultural Center. This is the largest such award the organization has offered since the it was founded, over fifty years ago in Morristown, New Jersey.

Long committed to supporting "excellence in the arts," Masterwork Arts recently revised their offerings to provide three levels of support - community grant awards which are issued to organizations, smaller competitive awards which are issued to contest winners in a variety of arts and their premiere award - the largest monetary gift issued to a single artist. While this year the premiere award is going to a vocal artist, Masterwork plans to rotate the award across all of the arts over time. The Vocal Competition Award is accepting applicants through midnight, March 2 via the Masterworkarts.org web site. (see: Vocal Competition Award)

Applicants may also mail their submissions to:

Masterwork Music and Art Foundation

P.O. Box 1116,

Madison, NJ 07940.

Each entry must include a fifteen minute video of vocal performance, an essay on how the award would further the entrant's professional career, a resume and two references.

Finalists will be announced on April 15 and selected for a performance on Sunday, May 3rd at the (new) Madison Cultural Center.

There is no age limit for this award and the award is not restricted to any single music style. However, the contest will be adjudicated by eleven professional musicians, as well as the organization's Board.

The inspiration for the award came from Wayne Walters, a longtime community arts leader, the conductor or the Morris Choral Society, composer and singer. Wayne is also a Board member of Masterwork Arts and has adjudicated a number of competitions.

For questions or more information, email masterworksarts@gmail.com.







