Margaret Daniel Named New CFO at NETworks







NETworks Presentations LLC’s CEO Orin Wolf will welcome Margaret Daniel to its executive staff. Margaret will join the company as Chief Financial Officer, with Scott W. Jackson serving as Chief Operating Officer. Seth Wenig continues to serve as Chief Producing Officer.

“Margaret has passion for Broadway touring and an unrivaled financial expertise on how our business works.” said Orin Wolf “I, along with everyone at NETworks, am thrilled to have her help lead us into the future.”

“I have watched NETworks innovate and produce incredible tours over the course of my 23 career at Broadway Across America and I could not be more excited to join this remarkable team.”” said Margaret Daniel.

MARGARET DANIEL most recently served as Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis at The John Gore Organization, where she was instrumental in budgeting, forecasting and analyzing industry trends to ensure the success of the organization. Margaret began her career in live theater as an analyst for Broadway Across America. During her 23 years with Broadway Across America and the John Gore Organization, she served as an analyst for the Broadway Investment division as well as a senior analyst for Broadway Across America. Prior to joining Broadway Across America, Margaret started her career as a financial analyst for American Airlines. Margaret graduated from Texas A & M University with a BS in Business Administration, specializing in Finance. She lives in Darien, CT with her husband Jeff and their two sons, Will and Asher.

NETworks Presentations is an industry-leading producer of touring theatrical productions and is committed to presenting quality entertainment to audiences worldwide for more than 25 years. Delivering extraordinary Broadway experiences to theatergoers and detailed knowledge of touring mechanics to our partners is a priority. NETworks is currently touring Beetlejuice, The Book of Mormon, Les Misérables and To Kill a Mockingbird.

NETworks website





