Lorna Courtney and Victor Abreu Named Winners of the 13th Annual Clive Barnes Awards

The winners were announced at the Awards Ceremony on Monday, May 22 at Florence Gould Hall in New York City.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/14/23 Photo 1 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/14/23
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/7/23 Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/7/23
Photos: BroadwayWorld Celebrates 20 Years with Star-Studded Benefit Concert at Sony Hall Photo 3 Photos: BroadwayWorld Celebrates 20 Years with Star-Studded Benefit Concert at Sony Hall
THE DROWSY CHAPERONE JR. Is Now Available for Licensing Through MTI Photo 4 THE DROWSY CHAPERONE JR. Is Now Available for Licensing Through MTI



THE DROWSY CHAPERONE JR. Is Now Available for Licensing Through MTI

Broadway star Lorna Courtney of & Juliet and New York City Ballet member Victor Abreu were announced the winners of the 13th Annual Clive Barnes Award for Dance and Theatre. The winners were announced at the Awards Ceremony on Monday, May 22 at Florence Gould Hall in New York City. Hosted by NY1's Patrick Pacheco, The Clive Barnes Awards spotlighted eight nominees of outstanding promise.

Ms. Courtney and Mr. Abreu each received an unrestricted award of $5,000. They were among eight nominees selected by the Foundation's 11-member Selection Committee comprised of arts journalists and accomplished professionals in each field. Nominees were selected based on live performances given in New York City between January and December of 2022.

Lorna Courtney is a multidisciplinary artist of stage and screen currently starring in the title role of the new hit Broadway musical & Juliet for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. Her previous Broadway credits include Dear Evan Hansen and the 2020 revival of West Side Story. On television, she appeared as the guest lead in the premiere episode of the CBS series The Equalizer. Ms. Courtney received her BFA from the University of Michigan and is a graduate of Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School.

Victor Abreu is a member of New York City Ballet's corps de ballet. Born in New York City, Mr. Abreu began his training at the age of 10 at New York Theatre Ballet under Diana Byer. He attended the summer courses at School of American Ballet, NYCB's official school, in 2014 and 2015 before entering SAB full-time for the 2015 winter term. In January 2019, Mr. Abreu was named an apprentice with NYCB and in May 2019 he joined the Company as a member of the corps de ballet. With NYCB, he has danced featured roles in the works of George Balanchine, Justin Peck, and Jamar Roberts.

Lorna and Victor represent outstanding young talent in their disciplines,” said Holly Jones and Lloyd Mayor, co-presidents of The Clive & Valerie Barnes Foundation. “Their success has been a result of dedicated work and love of their art form. The Foundation is proud to recognize and support their talents and all the nominees in each category.”

For more information and to support The Clive & Valerie Barnes Foundation, please visit, https://www.cvbarnesfoundation.org.





RELATED STORIES - Industry

The Exchange Will Award $500,000 to Local Arts Groups and Students Photo
The Exchange Will Award $500,000 to Local Arts Groups and Students

The Exchange (formerly the Woman’s Exchange) announced that it will award $500,000 to 24 regionally based arts and cultural organizations and 14 high school and college students. Additionally, five organizations are recipients of the new Elizabeth Lindsay Arts in Education grant.

Amas Musical Theatre Reveals Winners of Fifth Annual Eric H. Weinberger Award For Emerging Photo
Amas Musical Theatre Reveals Winners of Fifth Annual Eric H. Weinberger Award For Emerging Librettists

 Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) has announced the recipients of the fifth Eric H. Weinberger Award for Emerging Librettists, a juried cash and production grant given annually to support the early work and career of a deserving musical theatre librettist.

Smith Street Stage Offers A Queer Retelling Of Shakespeares AS YOU LIKE IT All June Long Photo
Smith Street Stage Offers A Queer Retelling Of Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT All June Long

Brooklyn's Smith Street Stage, committed to presenting Shakespeare's classic stories in new and accessible ways, returns to Carroll Park for their annual FREE outdoor Shakespeare performances with a captivating new production of As You Like It,  June 7th to 25th (Thursday -Sunday) at 7:30 p.m.

Neil Meron to Serve as North American Consultant for Andrew Lloyd Webbers Really Useful Gr Photo
Neil Meron to Serve as North American Consultant for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group

Acclaimed film, television and theatre producer, Neil Meron, will serve as a consultant to Lloyd Webber’s London-based Really Useful Group.


Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Concord Theatricals Releases Revised Version of THE GHOST TRAIN For LicensingConcord Theatricals Releases Revised Version of THE GHOST TRAIN For Licensing
Lorna Courtney and Victor Abreu Named Winners of the 13th Annual Clive Barnes AwardsLorna Courtney and Victor Abreu Named Winners of the 13th Annual Clive Barnes Awards
The Exchange Will Award $500,000 to Local Arts Groups and StudentsThe Exchange Will Award $500,000 to Local Arts Groups and Students
Amas Musical Theatre Reveals Winners of Fifth Annual Eric H. Weinberger Award For Emerging LibrettistsAmas Musical Theatre Reveals Winners of Fifth Annual Eric H. Weinberger Award For Emerging Librettists

Videos

Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You