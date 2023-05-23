Lorna Courtney and Victor Abreu Named Winners of the 13th Annual Clive Barnes Awards







Broadway star Lorna Courtney of & Juliet and New York City Ballet member Victor Abreu were announced the winners of the 13th Annual Clive Barnes Award for Dance and Theatre. The winners were announced at the Awards Ceremony on Monday, May 22 at Florence Gould Hall in New York City. Hosted by NY1's Patrick Pacheco, The Clive Barnes Awards spotlighted eight nominees of outstanding promise.

Ms. Courtney and Mr. Abreu each received an unrestricted award of $5,000. They were among eight nominees selected by the Foundation's 11-member Selection Committee comprised of arts journalists and accomplished professionals in each field. Nominees were selected based on live performances given in New York City between January and December of 2022.

Lorna Courtney is a multidisciplinary artist of stage and screen currently starring in the title role of the new hit Broadway musical & Juliet for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. Her previous Broadway credits include Dear Evan Hansen and the 2020 revival of West Side Story. On television, she appeared as the guest lead in the premiere episode of the CBS series The Equalizer. Ms. Courtney received her BFA from the University of Michigan and is a graduate of Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School.

Victor Abreu is a member of New York City Ballet's corps de ballet. Born in New York City, Mr. Abreu began his training at the age of 10 at New York Theatre Ballet under Diana Byer. He attended the summer courses at School of American Ballet, NYCB's official school, in 2014 and 2015 before entering SAB full-time for the 2015 winter term. In January 2019, Mr. Abreu was named an apprentice with NYCB and in May 2019 he joined the Company as a member of the corps de ballet. With NYCB, he has danced featured roles in the works of George Balanchine, Justin Peck, and Jamar Roberts.

Lorna and Victor represent outstanding young talent in their disciplines,” said Holly Jones and Lloyd Mayor, co-presidents of The Clive & Valerie Barnes Foundation. “Their success has been a result of dedicated work and love of their art form. The Foundation is proud to recognize and support their talents and all the nominees in each category.”

For more information and to support The Clive & Valerie Barnes Foundation, please visit, https://www.cvbarnesfoundation.org.






