Listen: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales: Paulo Szot

Paulo Szot is a Brazilian operatic baritone singer and actor who is known for his powerful and versatile voice, which has allowed him to excel in various genres, including opera, musical theater, and popular music. He's performed everywhere, including with the Metropolitan Opera, the New York Philharmonic, the Chicago Philharmonic, and more. He won critical acclaim for his portrayal of Emile de Becque in the Broadway revival of "South Pacific," earning him a Tony Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, Theatre World Award, and Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He was also nominated for the Laurence Olivier Award for the same role in his West End debut. Apart from "South Pacific", he's also appeared in the Broadway production of "Chicago". Szot continues to impress audiences worldwide with his remarkable talent and charismatic stage presence in the hit Broadway show "& Juliet".

Currently playing the role of Lance Du Bois in the hit Broadway show, "& Juliet", Paulo Szot is a Brazilian actor slash operatic baritone singer who opens up about his immigrant parents' huge influence on his love of theatre and performing. Thanks to Paulo's love for soccer, his lack of skills for the sport eventually led him to pursue performing instead. He recalls watching "A Chorus Line" which was also the moment he fell in love with the craft. This newfound calling led to Paulo's (literal) journey to study in Poland and connect to his roots. He shares his 23-day travel by cargo ship, and his academic and professional life in Poland, including joining a song and dance company. While the pop music style of "& Juliet" isn't exactly Paulo's strong suit, his supportive colleagues and love for trying out and throwing himself into new experiences prevail. He reflects on why he honors his job by respecting everyone and learning from people, highlighting that perfection is wrong and that as humans, we always have to leave space for the unexpected.

What is The Theatre Podcast?

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

Visit TheTheatrePodcast.com to listen to more episodes or subscribe easily via:

The Theatre Podcast is a proud member of the Broadway Podcast Network.





Recommended For You