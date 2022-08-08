Listen: Creators Of Goodspeed's ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Join WHY I'LL NEVER MAKE IT Podcast







With the recent opening of their new musical Anne of Green Gables at Goodspeed in Connecticut, composer Matt Vinson and lyricist/book writer Matte O'Brien sit down with Why I'll Never Make It podcast host Patrick Oliver Jones to discuss the almost ten-year journey of this musical from a single song to a full two-and-a-half-hour production. In fact, the first reading they ever did of their Anne of Green Gables "was four hours long, because we wanted to make sure we were really working out of the source material."

This musical adaptation is based upon L.M. Montgomery's beloved series of books about a red-headed orphan, which first published in 1908. Both Vinson and O'Brien have a strong connection to the story of Anne Shirley, from her creativity and imagination to her search for home and feeling of belonging. They share their process of bringing a contemporary score (of which several songs are featured on the podcast) and a fresh perspective to this hundred-year-old story, including a more modern interpretation of Anne's "bosom" friendship with Daina Berry. However, they admit that adapting such a classic tale comes with a lot of responsibility, not only to the original writings but also the avid fans of this story and these characters.

While Vinson and O'Brien are the artistic force behind this adaptation, they are the first to say that other creatives and performers have elevated their scenes and songs beyond the initial writings. But they also admit that this musical has had several stops and starts along the way as well as a revolving door of actors and songs that have come in and out of the show. Along the way they have had to learn when to take (and not take) critiques and suggestions, and then how to incorporate those various inputs into one cohesive production. "It's hard for me if I have too many voices coming at me and too many opinions coming at me for me to receive that information and receive the show on my own terms," says O'Brien.

Part of that feedback, though, can lead to entire numbers being cut from a show. Vinson and O'Brien open up about the hard decisions they have had to make in cutting scenes and one song in particular from the show, which was done during the two weeks of previews at Goodspeed. "Being able to take a step back, receive what we're seeing in the show at the moment, it was the right decision for the show. But it was a tough one." says Vinson.

Listen to the full behind-the-scenes interviews about Anne of Green Gables with Matt Vinson and Matte O'Brien in the full episode below: