Lindsay Pearce, Jarran Muse & More to Lead Industry Reading of New Musical DAYS OF RAGE







An invitation-only industry presentation of DAYS OF RAGE, A Musical Explosion, a new musical from Hyeyoung Kim and Shoshana Greenberg, will be held on Monday, December 4th, 2023 in New York.

Music and Book written by Hyeyoung Kim (Jonathan Larson, Daryl Roth, and TRU Daniel Marshall Multicultural Award recipient), with lyrics written by Shoshana Greenberg. How can we stop the cycle of violence? DAYS OF RAGE explores this ever-present question through the experiences of various activist groups during the late 1960s and early '70s in Chicago, IL. Jean Avery leads a militant protest group that tries to stop the war and bring troops back home, and David Hayward, the leader of the Black Angels, tries to build a community and protect their homes from Urban Renewal. As David and Jean's paths intertwine, they grow closer and apart in a turbulent time of war, civil rights, and rage.

It's about a fever, a passion and conviction to stand up for what is right at home and abroad. And it's about caring for our community, coming together to collectively nurture what is needed now, for us all.

The presentation will be directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene (Covenant, resident director of Hamilton), with music direction by Hyeyoung Kim, and will star Jarran Muse (Motown) and Lindsay Pearce (Wicked, Titanique). The cast also includes Sam Primack (Dear Evan Hansen), Brandon McCall (The Lion King), Christian Musto (The Lightning Thief tour), Mike Backes (A Bronx Tale tour), Tim Fuchs (Something Rotten tour), Claire De Jean, Tony Moreno (Book of Mormon), Alaina Anderson (Dear Evan Hansen tour), and Jaelyn Alexander.

Nat Kelley DiMario will serve as stage manager, with sound by TJ Park.

It is being produced by Trey Tetreault.

(Book & Music) is a Jonathan Larson Award Winner. Selected for NAMT, ASCAP/Disney Workshop, TRU, Composer/Librettist lab at New Dramatists, Johnny Mercer Songwriting Project and Sokoloff Arts Fellow with Town Stages and Sokoloff Arts. Ewha Womans Univ.; NYU GMTWP. SUNFISH (Co-Book/Music)-Daegu International Musical Theatre Festival(Top Jury Honor), Stoneham Theater (BWW Boston Best musical in a mid-size theater); FALLING(Music)- Songwriters Showcase NAMT, Creative Factory, Korea; CAFE-IN(Music)- Live theater, Korea. Toured to Tokyo and Osaka, Japan; Luna PARK (Music) - MTF's 4@15, NYC, Oregon Performance Lab, From Page to Stage, London, APAC's Benefit Reading Concert, NYFA's New Work Series; VAMPIRE IN A BOX (Co-Lyrics/Music)- SHArthall, Korea; DAYS OF RAGE (Book/Music)- NYTB's New Works pre-premiere series, NYTB's Choreography Lab, Town Stage's Workshop; READY TO FLY(Music)- New-Wave Award (Korea Musical Awards); A STORY NO ONE KNOWS(Book/Music)- NYTB's New Works pre-premiere series, student workshop at Emerson. JOURNEY AROUND MY BEDROOM(Music)- NY Times Top 5 pick zoom play for young audiences. www.hyeyoungkimmusic.com @hyeyoungkimmusic

SHOSHANA GREENBERG

(Lyrics) is a lyricist, librettist, singer, and theater journalist. Musicals: Lyrics for DAYS OF RAGE and A STORY NO ONE KNOWS Hyeyoung Kim and LIGHTNING MAN with Jeffrey Dennis Smith. Operas: Librettos for "The Community" with Kevin Cummines (named Best of 2019 by WQXR) and "Margaret" with Paulo Tirol, both as part of the Opera Lab with NYU and American Opera Projects. Her songs have been heard at various venues from Lincoln Center to The Duplex, where she performed her one-woman show NOT COMING BACK. She has written for American Theatre Magazine, The Interval, and Women and Hollywood and served as a contributing editor for the musical theater publication, Musical Theater Today. She also created and hosts the musical theater podcast Scene to Song and serves on the board of The Thornton Wilder Society. M.F.A. from the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU. B.A. from Barnard College. Shoshanagreenberg.com

TREY TETREAULT

(Producer) is a director, producer, and creative specialist based in New York City. He is an award-winning director and producer of theater and film, having attained recognition in the US and international independent film circuit. He likes to stay busy on a myriad of creative projects, always looking to collaborate and expand his creative circle. Various credits include work with Saturday Night Live, HBO, projects with 4-time Tony Award-winning Producer, Harriet Leve, and Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown. Treytetreault.com





