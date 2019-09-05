Lincoln Center Appoints Allison Allen As Chief People Officer

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA) today announced the appointment of Allison Allen as Chief People Officer, a newly-created position that will lead all human resources functions with a core focus on implementation of LCPA's diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) plan. Allison joined Lincoln Center on Tuesday, September 3.

"There is something at Lincoln Center for everyone, no matter your background or identity. This sense of welcoming is one of the most impressive things I've learned in my short time here," said Henry Timms, President and CEO. "One of our central priorities is the well-being of staff, who help us extend our welcome to New York and beyond-ensuring that a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion is firmly at the core of who we are and what we do. We're thrilled Allison is joining our team and that her considerable experience will shape Lincoln Center's ongoing commitment to these values."

In addition to implementing the DEI plan, developed over two years by a council of staff from all corners of the organization, Allison will act as a strategic partner for LCPA's leadership team and staff on issues of organizational culture, processes, and professional development, helping to foster an inclusive and supportive work environment for Lincoln Center's approximately 500 full-time and 1200 part-time employees.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Lincoln Center team to help foster an innovative workplace environment for the top-notch staff who help run the world's largest performing arts center," said Allison. "There has been very strong work done by the DEI council to-date, and I'm looking forward to building upon this as we ensure Lincoln Center is a place where everyone can share in the transformative experiences that take place on campus every day."

Allison previously consulted on and executed Diversity, Inclusion & Talent Management programs at Gerson Lehrman Group (GLG). In this role, she provided an objective outside perspective and viewpoint (supported by end products) to the CEO, CPO, and senior executives on organizational transformation efforts across GLG-all in the spirit of driving better performance and people engagement. Allison's goal was to enhance the internal and external brand of the company from both the people and process perspective, as well as maintain an exceptionally high bar for diverse talent.

Before GLG, Allison was a VP of Diversity, Inclusion & Talent Management at Oath. In this role, she led global efforts across Oath's 50+ media and technology brands to build strong talent and organizational philosophies and culture. Allison also partnered and worked collaboratively across all levels of Oath's brands to guide the company's diversity and inclusion strategy, focusing on creating innovative approaches that resulted in an all-inclusive and diverse work environment.

Prior to Oath, Allison was Vice President, Talent & Organizational Development for AOL Inc., where she created a series of new learning programs, technical end products, and organizational/project models. Before AOL, she headed up the Global Organizational Development Practice at Bloomberg LP and was Vice President in Global Talent and Leadership at Deutsche Bank, where she worked with clients around a broad range of issues (e.g., strategy execution, leadership pipeline building, talent identification, change management, and human capital systems).

Allison began her career at Johnson & Higgins (now part of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.) where she focused on designing and implementing courses on insurance brokerage systems. Earlier in her career, Allison was a Manager of Learning & Organizational Development with Cushman & Wakefield, Inc. Allison completed her degree from New York University.







