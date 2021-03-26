Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Lighting Supervisors from the Metropolitan Opera, New York City Ballet & More to Join 4WALL SUNDAY ROUNDTABLE

Roundtable guests include John Froelich, Alex Brandt, Penny Jacobus, and Matt Staniec.

Mar. 26, 2021  


Lighting Supervisors from the Metropolitan Opera, New York City Ballet & More to Join 4WALL SUNDAY ROUNDTABLE

Episode 39 of 4Wall Sunday Roundtable will welcome lighting supervisors from the Metropolitan Opera, New York City Ballet, The Public Theater, and Penn & Teller. Join them to hear what it's like working for a storied and established institution, as well as how they started in the business, why they love what they do, what they've been doing during the pandemic, and what they want to do next.

The episode can be streamed live on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 6:00 pm EST / 3:00 pm PST on 4Wall's Facebook Live and YouTube page, and will remain available afterwards.

Sunday Roundtable Episode 39 Guests:

  • John Froelich - Resident Lighting Designer, Metropolitan Opera
  • Alex Brandt - Lighting Supervisor, The Public Theatre, New York
  • Penny Jacobus - Lighting Director (former), New York City Ballet
  • Matt Staniec - Lighting Director, Penn & Teller

Hosted by Drew Quinones and Jeff Croiter.

4Wall Sunday Roundtable is a discussion series that launched in May 2020 and features a weekly panel of entertainment design and production professionals. Past episodes can be viewed here.

The series is produced by Al Ridella, Drew Quinones, Jeff Croiter and 4Wall Entertainment.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Max von Essen
Max von Essen
Jared Gertner
Jared Gertner
Syndee Winters
Syndee Winters


Related Articles
BETTE DAVIS AINT FOR SISSIES to be Available for Streaming on Demand Photo

BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES to be Available for Streaming on Demand

Kentucky Performing Arts Presents DIXIES HAPPY HOUR VIRTUAL Show Photo

Kentucky Performing Arts Presents DIXIE'S HAPPY HOUR VIRTUAL Show

Alison Arngrim Debuts NASTY NELLIE IS AN APRIL FOOL Photo

Alison Arngrim Debuts NASTY NELLIE IS AN APRIL FOOL

BROADWAY BACKWARDS Full Cast Announced! Photo

BROADWAY BACKWARDS Full Cast Announced!


More Hot Stories For You

  • April Events Announced for ALL TOGETHER NOW
  • Limited Tickets for RONALD K. BROWN/EVIDENCE at COCA on Sale Now
  • Tony DeSare and Capathia Jenkins Star in Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald Star Tribute
  • How to Get 2021 Season Tickets for The Muny! Available on Monday