Lighting Supervisors from the Metropolitan Opera, New York City Ballet & More to Join 4WALL SUNDAY ROUNDTABLE







Episode 39 of 4Wall Sunday Roundtable will welcome lighting supervisors from the Metropolitan Opera, New York City Ballet, The Public Theater, and Penn & Teller. Join them to hear what it's like working for a storied and established institution, as well as how they started in the business, why they love what they do, what they've been doing during the pandemic, and what they want to do next.

The episode can be streamed live on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 6:00 pm EST / 3:00 pm PST on 4Wall's Facebook Live and YouTube page, and will remain available afterwards.

Sunday Roundtable Episode 39 Guests:

John Froelich - Resident Lighting Designer, Metropolitan Opera

Alex Brandt - Lighting Supervisor, The Public Theatre, New York

Penny Jacobus - Lighting Director (former), New York City Ballet

Matt Staniec - Lighting Director, Penn & Teller

Hosted by Drew Quinones and Jeff Croiter.

4Wall Sunday Roundtable is a discussion series that launched in May 2020 and features a weekly panel of entertainment design and production professionals. Past episodes can be viewed here