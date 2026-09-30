Ken Davenport Promotes Morgan Cavendish to COO, Adds Three Staff Members

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Ken Davenport and Davenport Theatrical Enterprises, the Tony Award-winning producer behind A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, Harmony: A New Musical, Once On This Island (2017 Revival), and more, announced three additions to his staff along with an internal promotion, expanding the team as the company continues to develop its slate of shows including The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation, Slumdog Millionaire The Musical, JOY, The Ten and the untitled Harry Belafonte musical.

Internally, Morgan Cavendish has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Bryan McCaffrey joins as General Manager, Jasmyn Unique Tilford joins as Office Manager and Administrative Assistant, and Richard Rile joins as Executive Assistant.

Cavendish, McCaffrey, Tilford, and Rile join Mary Elizabeth Dina (Marketing Director), Mace Cowart (Marketing Associate), and Jonathan Hogue (Associate Producer).

'Well, this career path was unexpected,' said Cavendish. 'Broadway was my first true love, and getting to be part of this industry every day is still beyond what I could've imagined for myself. I look forward to making more theater, building better systems, and continuing to better the industry for those who come after us.'

'Morgan spent a decade building things outside this business before she came to it, and that's exactly why she's good at it,' said Davenport. 'I don't just hire people who only know Broadway. I hire people who know how to build – and that's Bryan, Jasmyn, and Richard too.'

ABOUT Davenport Theatrical Enterprises

Ken Davenport is a Tony and Olivier Award-winning Broadway producer and writer whose credits include Paranormal Activity, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical (Broadway, Tour, Australia), Other Desert Cities, Proof, Titaníque, SMASH, Operation Mincemeat, Gypsy, the New York Times Critic's Pick Oh, Mary! (Olivier Award), Othello starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, Harmony: A New Musical written by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, Once On This Island (Tony Award), Gettin' the Band Back Together, The Play that Goes Wrong, Groundhog Day (Tony nomination), Deaf West Theatre's Spring Awakening (Tony nomination), It's Only a Play, Macbeth starring Alan Cumming, Godspell, Kinky Boots (Tony Award), and more, including multiple Off-Broadway productions such as Altar Boyz, The Awesome 80s Prom and more. Ken's shows have been produced internationally in over 25 countries around the world. He is the founder of TheaterMakersStudio.com, a one-of-a-kind 'masterclass' community that provides training and inspiration from Broadway's best to writers, directors, producers and more. Ken created the best-selling board game, Be A Broadway Star, one of the highest-ranking Broadway gifts on Amazon.com. Ken was also the Executive Producer for North America for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group and the Theatrical Consultant for Primary Wave, a music management and publishing company. Ken's unique production and marketing style has garnered him international attention in numerous publications, including Vanity Fair and The New York Times. Upcoming projects include The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation, JOY, The Ten, Slumdog Millionaire The Musical and a musical based on the life of Harry Belafonte. For more information, visit www.KenDavenport.com.

Morgan Cavendish is Chief Operating Officer and Associate Producer at Davenport Theatrical Enterprises (DTE), where she oversees investor relations, fundraising, and day-to-day operations across the company's slate of productions. Before joining DTE, Morgan spent a decade in early childhood development at Kidville, wearing many hats including event planning, marketing, and social media. In 2020, she co-founded Little Buddies, a virtual enrichment and pre-k class platform for children under five, born out of that same instinct to build something new when the moment called for it. At DTE, Morgan's work spans A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, Harmony, and JOY. She also produced her own project, Operation: Destroy Beff Jezos, at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Bryan McCaffrey is a three-time Tony-nominated Producer and General Manager. His work spans Broadway, Off-Broadway and the West End, connecting creative teams, producing partners and investors across both markets. As a producer he led the musical Beau to ten Drama Desk nominations in 2026, alongside bringing Tony winners Beth Leavel, Matt Doyle and Marissa Jaret Winokur to the same stage in When Playwrights Kill in a world premiere production. Additional credits include: Conversations With Mother, Cats: The Jellicle Ball, The Heart, Evita, Operation Mincemeat and John Proctor Is The Villain.

Jasmyn Unique Tilford is a multidisciplinary artist with a B.F.A. in Theatre Administration, minor in Voice from Howard University. Her passion for self-expression and creativity has been a continuous thread throughout her life. Following this thread has allowed her to grow in numerous theatre roles (stage management, teaching artist, administrator, and actor). As a 'Jas-of-all-trades', she is glad to continue her Theatre Administrative career at Davenport Theatrical Enterprises. She is grateful for the opportunity to grow further in this industry and contribute to the team. Jasmyn is full of gratitude for the journey ahead.

Richard Rile joins Davenport Theatrical Enterprises as Executive Assistant to Ken Davenport, bringing more than 15 years of experience in operations, training, customer experience, sales, coaching, and team leadership. His professional background has shaped a people-centered approach to communication, problem-solving, and keeping fast-moving operations on track. A lifelong lover of theatre and music, Richard has a passion for singing and dancing and is excited to bring together his professional experience and love of the performing arts in this new chapter. In his role, he supports Ken Davenport's work while contributing his energy, creativity, organization, and collaborative spirit behind the scenes.

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