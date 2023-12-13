Karena Fiorenza and LaTeshia Ellerson Appointed Interim Executive Leaders of Theatre Communications Group







Theatre Communications Group has announced that Karena Fiorenza and LaTeshia Ellerson have been appointed as interim executive leaders, American Theatre reports. The pair will take on the roles as of January 1, 2024. Fiorenza will act as interim chief executive officer and Ellerson as interim chief growth officer. Current executive leader and CEO Teresa Eyring will begin a five-month sabbatical on January 1 before departing.

About LaTeshia Ellerson

LaTeshia Ellerson (she/her) has over 14 years of experience as a fundraising professional. Her expertise is in developing strategic fundraising plans and creating compelling narratives to increase contributed revenue at nonprofits. LaTeshia's love for the performing arts began as a young actress. This passion continues as she raises funds to promote the indispensable impact of arts organizations.

LaTeshia began her career at Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Company in 2007 as Development Associate/Annual Fund Manager, and in 2013 she was promoted to Director of Development. She successfully led the effort to more than double True Colors' annual fund, corporate contributions, and foundation support. In 2021, she joined Theatre Communications Group as their Director of Institutional Philanthropy. LaTeshia participated in the 2014-15 SPARK Leadership Program, funded by American Express, The Joyce Foundation, and The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and administered by Theatre Communications Group. In 2015, she was selected as American Theatre magazine's "Top 20 Theatre Professionals to Watch."

LaTeshia is a sought-after speaker and national thought leader in the areas of fundraising and theatre management. She has advised nonprofits in strategic visionary growth, creating mission and value statements, and leadership development. In addition, she is an active mentor to theatre administrators and young people at her local church.

LaTeshia holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Theatre School at DePaul University in Chicago and a Master of Science in Urban Policy Studies/Nonprofit Leadership from Georgia State University.

About Karena Fiorenza

Karena Fiorenza (she/her/ella) is the CEO and Founder of Ánimo Consulting, a boutique management consulting firm that supports organizations with strategy, culture building, coaching, change management and fractional C-Suite executive services. Karena brings two decades of experience as an equity-driven executive leader with a demonstrated history of initiating positive organizational change while advancing art, mission, people, culture and revenue goals. Previous tenures include Interim CEO for TheatreWorks Silicon Valley and Hubbard Street Dance Chicago; General Manager for UNIVERSES, Steppenwolf Theatre, and Hubbard Street Dance Chicago; Associate Managing Director at Berkeley Repertory Theatre and Yale Repertory Theatre; and Executive Director of contemporary dance company Robert Moses’ Kin. She holds two bachelor’s degrees from the University of California at Berkeley, an MFA in Theater Management from Yale University, and was a 2021 Civic Leadership Academy Fellow at the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago. Karena currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, CA with her husband, toddler, and fluffy dog and finds joy in also being a modern stained and fused glass artist.





